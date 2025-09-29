Politics
The central delegation continues to visit officials, residents of several Xinjiang regions
Wang Huning, member of the Permanent Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC), Chairman of the National Committee of the Political Consultation Conference of the Chinese People and Head of a Central Delegation, and members of the delegation with a Rural Tourism Cooperative in the county of Burqin, in the county of Altay, the northwest of China Autonomy of Xinjiang Uyagur
Urumqi – The members of a central delegation on Saturday continued to visit local officials and residents in various parts of the north -west region of the Xinjiang Uygur and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps (XPCC).
Wang Huning, member of the permanent committee of the political bureau of the Communist Party of the Chinese Central Committee, president of the National Committee of the Political Consultation Conference of the Chinese People and Head of the Central Delegation, led a group of members of the delegation to the Burqin of Altay.
Wang highlighted the need to prioritize border defense, strengthen and innovate social governance, integrate unique cultural and tourism resources from Xinjiang and advance ecological green development to provide high quality ecological support to sustainable growth.
Wang brought the group to Beijing on Saturday afternoon after the visit.
Meanwhile, other delegation groups have visited the city of Artox separately in the autonomous prefecture of Kirgiz de Kizilsu, the prefecture of Tacheng, the cities of Yining and Turpan, and the city of Alaer administered by XPCC.
Wang Huning, member of the Permanent Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC), president of the National Committee of the Political Consultation Conference of the Chinese people and head of a central delegation, and the members of the delegation visit a Bourqin police station on September 27, 2025.
Li Ganjie and the members of a central delegation visit a primary school in Artox City in the autonomous prefecture of Kirgiz de Kizilsu, northwest of the autonomous region of Xinjiang Uygur, on September 27, 2025.
Li Ganjie and the members of a central delegation visit an elevator company in Artox City in the autonomous prefecture of Kirgiz de Kizilsu, northwest of the Autonomous region of Uygur in Xinjiang in China, September 27, 2025.
Shohrat Zakir and the members of a central delegation visit a commemorative room for landing in Alaer City, northwest of the autonomous region of Xinjiang Uygur in China, September 27, 2025.
Shohrat Zakir and the members of a central delegation visit an exhibition hall on strengthening the sense of the Chinese nation community in the prefecture of Aksu, the autonomous region of Xinjiang Uygur in northwestern Xinjiang on September 27, 2025.
Shen Yiqin and the members of a central delegation visit an exhibition hall in the Prefecture of Tacheng, the Autonomous Region of Xinjiang Uygur in North West China, September 27, 2025.
Shen Yiqin and the members of a central delegation visit a products of chemicals in the northwest autonomous region of Xinjiang Uygur on September 27, 2025.
Wang Dongfeng and the members of a central delegation visit a village in the county of Hotan, in the northwest of the autonomous region of Xinjiang Uygur, on September 27, 2025.
Wang Dongfeng and the members of a central delegation visit a residential community in Yining City, the northwest of the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region in China on September 27, 2025.
Liu Zhenli and the members of a central delegation visit a police station in the Yizhou district in Hami, the northwest of the autonomous region of Xinjiang Uygur in China, September 27, 2025.
Liu Zhenli and the members of a central delegation Visit a management center for renewable energies in Hami, northwest of the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, September 27, 2025.
