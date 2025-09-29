Trump rents PM for accepting the Gaza agreement, says he hears Hamas wants it too; PM says that the plan “achieves all of our war objectives”





Some Gazans declare the Trump Gaza plan a “farce” and “unrealistic”; Others dare to hope

Residents of the Gaza War express skepticism on the last peace plan unveiled by US President Donald Trump, rejecting him as a farce that does not end the war.

“It is clear that this plan is not realistic,” said Ibrahim Joudeh, 39, to AFP of his refuge in the so-called Al-Mawasi humanitarian zone in South Gaza.

“He wrote conditions that the United States and Israel know Hamas will never accept. For us, this means that war and suffering will continue, “said the computer programmer, from the southern city of Rafah, devastated by a military offensive that started in May.

Abu Mazen Nassar, 52, is just as pessimistic and fears that the plan was to encourage Palestinian terrorist groups to release hostages detained in Gaza, and without peace in return.

“It is a manipulation. What does this mean putting all prisoners without official warranty to end the war? ” Said Nassar, moved from his home in northern Gaza in the central Gaza Deir al-Balah.

“As a people, we will not accept this farce,” he said, adding that “everything that Hamas now decides on the agreement, it is too late”.

“Hamas has lost us and drowned us in the flood it created.”

Some, like Anas Sorour, a 31 year old street seller from the city of Khan Younis from South Gazan, also moved to Al-Mawasi, hoped.

“Despite everything, we have lived and lost in this war … I still have hope,” Sorour told AFP.

“No war lasts forever. This time, I am very optimistic, and God wants it to be a moment of joy that makes us forget our pain and our anxiety, ”he adds.

But others like 29 -year -old housewives, Najwa Muslim, can no longer imagine anything change.

“I have not only lost confidence in the agreement; I lost confidence in life, “Muslim at AFP from Central Gaza, where she searched refuge after being moved from Gaza City, currently under a massive military offensive.

“If there was a real intention to stop the war, they would not have waited so long. That is why I don't believe any of their words.”

Mohammed al-Beltaji, a 47-year-old man from Gaza City, summarizes his vision of negotiations to AFP.

“As always, Israel agrees, so Hamas refuses or vice versa. It's a whole game, and we people are those who pay the price.”

Times of Israel Staff contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesofisrael.com/liveblog-september-29-2025/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos