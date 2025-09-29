



The President of the United States, Donald Trump, said that very closely ended the war in Gaza after meeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House and presented a 20-point peace plan.

He called a historic day for peace on Monday when he spoke at a press conference with Netanyahu by his side.

Netanyahu praised Trump, saying: I support your plan to put an end to the war in Gaza, which achieves our war objectives.

The American president said he heard that Hamas also wanted to do this.

But the head of Hamas, Mahmoud Mardawi, addressing Al Jazeeras Mubasher TV after the press conference, said the group had not yet received a written peace plan from Gaza.

Trump said everyone had accepted it, but added that if Hamas did not accept the plan as you know, Bibi, you have our full support to do what you would have to do. Bibi is the nickname of Netanyahus.

Trump said: Prime Minister Netanyahu was very clear about his opposition to a Palestinian state, and I understand and respect his position on many things, but what he does today is so good for Israel.

He noted that a certain number of allies have stupidly recognized the Palestinian state, but they are really, I think, doing this because they are very tired of what is happening.

Peace plan at 20 points

In its 20-point peace plan published on Monday, the White House said that the United States would establish a dialogue between Israel and Palestine and that within 72 hours of acceptance of the agreement, all Israeli captives would be released.

If the two parties agree, the war will end immediately, according to the plan.

The White House said that Israel will not occupy or annex Gaza and that no one would be forced to leave the band.

Israeli forces would withdraw from agreed lines to prepare for captive release. Once all the Israeli captives are released, Israel would release 250 Palestinians serving sentences for life and 1,700 people from Gaza who were held after the start of the war on October 7, 2023, according to the plan.

Reporting Washington, DC, Al Jazeeras Mike Hanna said that the White House had made significant changes in American politics in the region, the policy that had been established by the Trump administration, in particular in point 19. Once all these conditions have been established, once a cease-fire is reached, once the rehabilitation of Gaza takes place, which allows the institution of a state. Palessian, who makes the pave.

The other provisions include the supervision of the United Nations of immediate humanitarian supplies in Gaza and the deployment of an international stability force probably made up of neighboring Muslim states.

Hanna noted another very important element: the creation of a so-called peace council to supervise a technocratic administration in Gaza. This Board of Peace will be chaired by none other than President Trump but will include other notable figures. Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair was specifically mentioned.

Hanna said that the plan extends beyond a ceasefire and prisoners' exchanges, using them instead as a starting point to pursue a Palestinian state.

Qatar will play a key role

Al Jazeeras, the diplomatic editor, James Bays, said that Qatar remains a pivotal player in negotiations on Gaza and Washington expects that it helps to persuade Hamas to accept the last peace plan.

Qatar, on the Islamic and Arab side, [is] One of the main absolute actors here. They were involved in the negotiation negotiations on Gaza since the start of the war. And I think that the fact that they had these apologies, I think that things will make a little easier to play now for Qatar to play the role that the United States wants, explained Bays, referring to the Netanyahus apologies on Monday in Qatar for fatal air strikes that Israel practiced in Doha on September 9 on the negotiators of Hamas.

As part of the Trumps plan, Hamas members who accept peaceful coexistence would be granted an amnesty while others are authorized to leave Gaza for unpertified countries. But the key question, said Bays, has remained if Hamas would connect.

The Bays also underlined the differences between the written plan and the position of Netanyahus, in particular with regard to the Palestinian authority. The agreement indicates that if there is a reform of the Palestinian authority, they will eventually play a role, a path to the Palestinian state. Netanyahu was much more kept. He said no role in Hamas, no role in the Palestinian authority.

Bays added that the plan provides large -scale humanitarian aid for Gaza under the supervision of the United Nations and the Red Crescent, but Israeli restrictions remain the obstacle.

