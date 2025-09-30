The director general of Hong Kong, John Lee Ka-Chiu, speaks at the Hong Kong launch ceremony of documentaries Xi Jinpings Cultural Story and Xi Jinpings Economic Thought Series on September 29, 2025. (Photo / Hksar Government)

Two documentaries on the economic and cultural thought of President Xi Jinpings are broadcast in Hong Kong on Monday, two days before national day, to help residents of cities to favor a stronger feeling of patriotism.

The two documentaries, produced by Chinese media group (CMG), explore the President XIS reflections on cultural and economic development. They were broadcast by the public broadcaster Rthk on its television channels and websites, as well as by Hong Kong TA KUNG WEN WEI MEDIA Group And dotdotnews.com.

Xi Jinpings Cultural History Presents a lively account of XIS's commitment to preserving China's cultural heritage and ensuring its continuous development.

The program includes visits on site in places where Xi has worked or inspected, notably Zhengding in the province of Hebei, Xiamen in the province of Fujian, Hangzhou in the province of Zhejiang and Dunhuang in the province of Gansu. Thanks to a mixture of video sequences and in -depth interviews, the documentary provides a global image of Chinese sustainable efforts in the new era to follow its civilizational origins and preserve its cultural heritage. It presents deep Chinese cultures, large -scale, inclusive and scalable.

Xi Jinpings Economic Thought Series Readings Explores XIS ideas and reflections on the main problems of economic development in the new era, reflecting the great trajectory of economic progress in Chinas and its notable achievements.

During the launch event on Monday, the director general of Hong Kong, John Lee Ka-chiu, said Xi Jinpings Cultural History illuminates the deep cultural roots of the philosophy of governance of presidents and will help to deepen the appreciation of Hong Kong residents for the long and inclusive cultural heritage of the fatherland, and efforts to trace the civilizational origins of Chinas and save its cultural relics.

He said this year is important because it marks the transition between the five -year Chinas 14th plan and its 15th five -year plan.

Xi Jinpings Economic Thought Series Readings Articulates the basic principles of the presidents' economic approach, including its directives to stimulate high quality development and promote new quality productive forces.

The documentary would help the public to understand the strategic justification behind the economic progress of China and to support the broader objective of national rejuvenation and the construction of a modern socialist power.

During the ceremony, CMG And a number of groups in Hong Kong have signed cooperation agreements to support several key initiatives. These include the promotion of the 15th national games the first to be organized jointly by Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao and Panda-sur Theme and the educational activities of history.

The director general of Hong Kong, John Lee Ka-Chiu (right), meeting Shen Haixiong, Vice-Minister of the Advertising Department of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) and president and editor-in-chief of the Chinese media group. (Photo / Hksar government)

Shen Haixiong, Deputy Minister of the Advertising Department of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) and president and editor-in-chief of chief Chinese media group (CMG), said that the partnership inaugurates a new chapter of cooperation with Hong Kong.

He said that as an official broadcaster for the 15th historic national games, the group is committed to helping to offer a successful event, promoting the Chinese spirit and presenting the vitality of Hong Kong and Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Zhou Ji, director of the government liaison office of the central peoples in the Hong Kong special administrative region, praised the decision to disseminate the two documentaries of Hong Kong, which, according to him, would help Hong Kong Society to better understand Xi Jinping on socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era.

He said that China's confidence in its direction, its theory and its system is based on a deep cultural foundation rooted in 5,000 years of civilizational heritage.

The only country, the principle of the two systems embodies the values ​​of peace, openness and sharing inherent in Chinese cultural wisdom. These values ​​belong not only to China but also to the world, he said.

Zhou has said that since 2012, the Chinese economy has increased and has become a global growth engine. Hong Kong can play an important and distinctive role in the new era while the country advances its reform, its openness and its modernization.

We should see through the clouds and stay focused on the good of doing everything we undertake, he said, adding that the unique forces of the sras should be exploited to contribute to the global development of Chinas.

The two documentaries on XIS ​​cultural and economic thoughts were created in Macao on Sunday.

