Politics
Documentaries on XIS Economic, Cultural Thought Air in HK
Two documentaries on the economic and cultural thought of President Xi Jinpings are broadcast in Hong Kong on Monday, two days before national day, to help residents of cities to favor a stronger feeling of patriotism.
The two documentaries, produced by Chinese media group (CMG), explore the President XIS reflections on cultural and economic development. They were broadcast by the public broadcaster Rthk on its television channels and websites, as well as by Hong Kong TA KUNG WEN WEI MEDIA Group And dotdotnews.com.
Xi Jinpings Cultural History Presents a lively account of XIS's commitment to preserving China's cultural heritage and ensuring its continuous development.
Learn more:: Meaning of Xi Jinping Thought on Culture for HK
The program includes visits on site in places where Xi has worked or inspected, notably Zhengding in the province of Hebei, Xiamen in the province of Fujian, Hangzhou in the province of Zhejiang and Dunhuang in the province of Gansu. Thanks to a mixture of video sequences and in -depth interviews, the documentary provides a global image of Chinese sustainable efforts in the new era to follow its civilizational origins and preserve its cultural heritage. It presents deep Chinese cultures, large -scale, inclusive and scalable.
Xi Jinpings Economic Thought Series Readings Explores XIS ideas and reflections on the main problems of economic development in the new era, reflecting the great trajectory of economic progress in Chinas and its notable achievements.
During the launch event on Monday, the director general of Hong Kong, John Lee Ka-chiu, said Xi Jinpings Cultural History illuminates the deep cultural roots of the philosophy of governance of presidents and will help to deepen the appreciation of Hong Kong residents for the long and inclusive cultural heritage of the fatherland, and efforts to trace the civilizational origins of Chinas and save its cultural relics.
He said this year is important because it marks the transition between the five -year Chinas 14th plan and its 15th five -year plan.
Xi Jinpings Economic Thought Series Readings Articulates the basic principles of the presidents' economic approach, including its directives to stimulate high quality development and promote new quality productive forces.
The documentary would help the public to understand the strategic justification behind the economic progress of China and to support the broader objective of national rejuvenation and the construction of a modern socialist power.
During the ceremony, CMG And a number of groups in Hong Kong have signed cooperation agreements to support several key initiatives. These include the promotion of the 15th national games the first to be organized jointly by Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao and Panda-sur Theme and the educational activities of history.
Shen Haixiong, Deputy Minister of the Advertising Department of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) and president and editor-in-chief of chief Chinese media group (CMG), said that the partnership inaugurates a new chapter of cooperation with Hong Kong.
He said that as an official broadcaster for the 15th historic national games, the group is committed to helping to offer a successful event, promoting the Chinese spirit and presenting the vitality of Hong Kong and Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.
Zhou Ji, director of the government liaison office of the central peoples in the Hong Kong special administrative region, praised the decision to disseminate the two documentaries of Hong Kong, which, according to him, would help Hong Kong Society to better understand Xi Jinping on socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era.
He said that China's confidence in its direction, its theory and its system is based on a deep cultural foundation rooted in 5,000 years of civilizational heritage.
The only country, the principle of the two systems embodies the values of peace, openness and sharing inherent in Chinese cultural wisdom. These values belong not only to China but also to the world, he said.
Learn more:: President XI's works are a great success at the Hong Kong Book Fair
Zhou has said that since 2012, the Chinese economy has increased and has become a global growth engine. Hong Kong can play an important and distinctive role in the new era while the country advances its reform, its openness and its modernization.
We should see through the clouds and stay focused on the good of doing everything we undertake, he said, adding that the unique forces of the sras should be exploited to contribute to the global development of Chinas.
The two documentaries on XIS cultural and economic thoughts were created in Macao on Sunday.
Contact the writer at [email protected]
|
Sources
2/ https://www.chinadailyasia.com/article/620867
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Crestwood Aldi shoppers warned of possible measles exposure – NBC Chicago
- Men's hockey: Media Day Notebook – Penn State
- What could happen when the US government was shutdown? | | | |]New BBC
- Gandapur blame aleema khan for rifts within the last
- FIFA VP: not Trump's call to move the World Cup matches in 2026
- The PM can meet Trump at the top of the Anase
- Rams are preparing for Mountain West Fall -Individuals and ITA Regionals
- How to influence government extinguishers
- Philippine earthquake: dozens of dies and hundreds of wounded in massive vibrations
- Moments of an earthquake 6.9 size hit the Philippines
- Donald Trump to meet Xi Jinping in four weeks, promises aid to American farmers in the midst of the pricing war
- Donald prevails over the notation of the approval of the Republicans