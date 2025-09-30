The last time Netanyahu apologized to a world leader: Erdogan, at the request of Obamas





In 2013, just before leaving Israel at the end of his visit, American president Barack Obama pressed Netanyahu to call Recep Tayyip Erdogan Then, the Prime Minister of Turkeys and now its president and apologize for the Mavi Marmara 2010 flotilla incident, in which nine Turkish nationals were killed by Israeli commandos. 3 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Turkish FAP Tayyip Erdogan (Photo: AP)) After the call, the Netanyahus office announced that the two leaders had agreed to restore normal relations and stop legal proceedings against soldiers and TSAhal commanders. Israel has also agreed to transfer remuneration funds to a humanitarian foundation. The Erdogans office said that he had accepted the apologies on behalf of the Turkish people and stressed the importance of strong ties and cooperation between the Jewish and Turkish nations. Despite the statements, relations between Israel and Turkey have never returned to their previous heat. Hostility has only deepened over the years and has increased sharply since the start of the current war. Since then, Netanyahu has rarely expressed excuses, certainly not those who have a dramatic diplomatic weight such as his recent apologies to Qatar, presented in a call to three launched by former American president Donald Trump. One of the few other cases only came two months ago, again to Trumps who urges, after an incident involving a church in Gaza. Israel deeply regrets damage to the Holy Family Church in Gaza, Netanyahu said. Each innocent loss of life is a tragedy. We share the sorrow of families and the faithful. We are grateful to Pope Leo for his words of comfort. Israel investigates the incident and remains determined to protect civilians and holy sites. 3 View gallery Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo: AP / Evan Vucci)) In October of last year, Netanyahu also expressed her regret in a conversation with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni after the death of a Unifil peace soldier in Lebanon. We regret any harm to Unifil's staff, he said, and the FDIs do everything he can to prevent such incidents. These examples underline how Netanyahu offers excuses and why its direct apologies to Qatar, under American mediation, have an unusual meaning.

