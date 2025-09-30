Bloomberg's advisory council Jokowi said it has been offered since January





Jakarta, investor.id – The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has officially become the World Advisory Council. Bloomberg The new economy itself is known to be an initiative institution launched in 2018 with the aim of filling the change in the world's economic power from the west to the eastern countries, as well as from north to south. In connection with this, Jokowi revealed that he had received an offer to become a member of the Bloomberg Global Advisory Board since last January. “Yes, at the beginning of January, I obtained the offer and I accepted it. Then, in the middle of March, I was called directly by Michael Bloomberg, yes, congratulations to the Bloomberg New Economy Advisory Board,” Jokowi told the media team at his residence in Solo, Central Java, cited on Tuesday (30/9/2025). Jokowi said in the Bloomberg New Economy forum, discussed economic challenges in the future, including several Naru economic ideas. And as a global advisory advice, one of the things he wants to raise concerns economic intelligence. “In my opinion, economic intelligence is very important. It is therefore a collaboration process, the evaluation process, assesses that the processes will also be used to make very fast economic decisions. So the name of AI, whose name is 5G, the name IoT is very important in the economy in the future,” said Jokowi. This, he continued, because all economic data will be very important and will require real time to make specific decisions “This is necessary by the State and by the company. This is what I think it will be a lot discussed in the Bloomberg New Economy World Forums in the future,” he said. And linked to the Indonesian economy itself, Jokowi said that it had not excluded what had happened in Indonesia could be presented to the World Forum. “Of course, the ideas that we have linked to a new economy which is already well implemented in our country or in the countries of the Anase which can also be to be implemented in all countries, we want to express developing countries why not,” he explained. When he was asked if in the future he will often travel abroad, Jokowi also said that if he was invited to attend the forums held by Bloomberg New Economy, he would be ready to attend. “Yes, if there is an invitation, God wants, ready to attend,” he said. Editor: Natasha khairunisa peace

