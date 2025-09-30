Donald Trump pushes the theories of racist conspiracy in the end of the evening repairs chain





President Donald Trump spent his Sunday evening bombing his social subscribers of truth with videos of random conspiracy theory.

In a burst of 12 republication in less than 15 minutes, the president promoted several division subjects, including migration, the great theory of racial replacement and affirmations on Islam.

Trump, 79, also shared a video that called for the imprisonment of Democrat Adam Schiff.

Charlie Kirk with Donald Trump in December 2024. Josh Edelson / AFP via Getty Images

The Presidents Rapid Posting Spree began with the Federal Take of Control of Chicago.

The border patrol will not take any nonsense! Trump wrote, when he was starting to share a series of troop videos in downtown Chicago.

But things took a sudden turn. As part of his social frenzy of truth, Trump also shared a video published by a supporter of Maga surrounding the great theory of replacement.

The theory, which was demystified, dates back to the end of the 19th century and maintains that certain Western elites conspired to replace the white Americans with Asians and Africans in particular.

In the video shared by Trump, subtitled, the great replacement is no longer the conspiracy theory! The president underlined a Newsmax segment of April by explaining Maga's account that the Democrats allowed migrants to enter the United States to vote in the 2024 elections. The video said that more than two million non-citizens had received social security numbers.

American senator Adam Schiff talks about the law on the response to electoral tower in August. Mario Tama / Getty Images

Another video that Trump shared on Sunday features an independent journalist by following the Democratic Senator Adam Schiff, including while he was ordering food. What are you going to do when the deep state can no longer protect you, he asks, before accusation of treason schiff and call it a scumbag.

The video, originally from X, is subtitled who is ready to see Adam Schiff in prison?

Schiff slammed Trump on his own social media account on Sunday.

Thanks to his corruption programs, Donald Trump has made billions in only the past few months, Schiff posted on X. His personal fortune has bloated. Unfortunately, the prices you pay for food, medication, rent and more.

Among his latest republication thread, there was an extreme 10 -minute speech Charlie Kirk which shows that the deceased right -wing activist claiming that immigration without assimilation is an invasion.

Kirk then embarked on a tirade on Islamic immigration and the impact it would have on the future of the Americas.

President Donald Trump was on a display wave filled with plot. Images Kevin Dietsch / Getty

Women of the West, they get cats, the women of Muslims, they have eight children, said Kirk, who was murdered on September 10 in the video.

Women in the West have abortions, the women of Muslims they have entire communities they can fill. When you import one, you get 30 years later.

Immigration without assimilation is an invasion, said Kirk.

Trump also published a video, in which the former Oklahoma State Board of Education, Ryan Walters, proudly declared his thrust for each high school in Oklahoma to have his own USA Turning Point chapter, the organization based on Charlie Kirk.

Walters withdrew from his post last week to lead a group of anti-teaching unions.

Trump is no stranger to the possibility of publication at the end of the evening. During his state visit to the United Kingdom, Trump frequently published content on his social media accounts in short hours.

At the time, the Attorney General Pam Bondi noted that the president was known for having made a minimum sleep.

None of us can follow it, we are still kidding, said Bondi in Katie Miller Show. I don't know how he does. I mean, none of us know when he sleeps. He works all the time, and it's simply constant for him.

