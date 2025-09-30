Abu Bakar Baasyir Adatiti Jokowi to be a defender of Islam: he is a strong person





Monday September 29, 2025 – 16:54 WIB

Alone, living Founder of the Islamic boarding school of Al Mukmin Ngruki, Sukoharjo Regency, Ustaz Abu Bakar Baasyir visited the residence of the seventh President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in Sumber Village, Banjarsari District, Surakarta City, central Java, Monday, September 29, 2025, Siang. Jokowi welcomed the arrival of Abu Bakar Baasyir who came with Paspampres in the door. The former mayor of Surakarta was seen bearing a complete batik with a cap, while Abu Bakar Baasyir wore white clothes. “Assalamualaikum,” said Abu Bakar Baasyir when he arrived at the Jokowi residence. Jan Ethes' grandfather expressed his welcome in Javanese while losing and welcoming the 87-year-old man. “Wa'alaimakikalam Warahmatulh Hi is fundamental. The castle, please,” replies Jokowi. After that, Jokowi invited Abu Bakar Baasyir to his residence. The second meeting was closed for almost 30 minutes. Read also: PRAMONO History was invited to be the mediator of Megawati with Jokowi if there was a conflict Jokowi advice Put after the meeting, Abu Bakar Baasyir sent his visit to the Jokowi residence to advise as a researcher. “I just advise, Muslims must advise people, leaders and unbelievers must be advised,” said Abu Bakr Ba'Asyir. “Jokowi is a strong person. I hope he will be a strong defender of Islam, that's all,” he added He continued to advise Jokowi to experience Islamic law well. He said he was currently fighting for the Indonesian State to be regulated by Islamic law. “Because I find it hard to ask the country to be organized by the president's Islamic law, I advise the letter,” he added. Meanwhile, Jokowi said he was shocked by the arrival of Ustaz Abu Bakar Ba'Asyir at home. Read also: PSI announced that J -CONDIUM JOKOWI? Jokowi also confirmed that the arrival of Ustadz Abu Bakar Baasyir at home to give him advice. “I was very surprised for his arrival. The fact is that he advised me to serve Islam, that's all,” concluded Jokowi. About Prabowo-Gibran 2 Period Support, PPP has not yet determined attitudes The PPP emphasizes its support for the Administration of President Prabowo Subaianto and Vice-President Gibran Rakabuming Raka for the period 2024-2029 Viva.co.id September 27, 2025

