



The charitable organization warned that ministerial powers concerning the childcare dog could be mistreated by a future authoritarian government Anti-corruption charity projectors on corruption have urged work to fully restore the independence of electoral commissions and to protect British democracy from a future authoritarian government. In a new report, democracy in danger, the charitable organization affirms that the current ministerial powers of the Commission “could easily be abused to undermine our democracy by a future authoritarian government”. In law 2022 elections, the conservative government of Boris Johnsons introduced new powers to allow ministers to fix the priorities of the electoral commission. The report revealed that the British government is currently in violation of eight different international standards on the insurance of independence of electoral organizations by keeping the ministerial powers in place. Last week, Aaron Banks, who financed Leave.eu and is an ally of Nigel Farage, told Financial Times That a reform government eliminates almost all regulators. This includes the Electoral Commission, the Financial Conduct Authority, the city's regulator, as well as the media and internet guard dog and the competition and markets authority. The electoral commission investigated the banking leave group after the 2016 Brexit referendum. Leave.eu was sentenced to a fine of 70,000 to have exceeded the legal expenditure limit of 700,000 and to produce inaccurate yields. The fine was reduced to 66,000 on appeal. The work opposed increasing powers of ministers on the electoral organization during its opposition. Despite this, the Labor government announced in July that it would use power to fix its own priorities for the Commission. The government is expected to present a new law on elections in Parliament, which will give young people aged 16 the right to vote and tighten the rules on foreign political gifts. However, the work has so far refused to use the bill to withdraw the powers of ministers on the electoral commission. Susan Hawley, Executive Director of Spotlight On Corruption, said: “Democratic decline has seen in countries like Hungary and the United States should offer a striking warning on the sliding slope of stripping of electoral regulators of their independence for the government. “It was alarming to see this government engage in another strategy and a policy of policy in its new electoral strategy. These powers could easily be abused to undermine democracy by a future authoritarian government. ” The government maintains that the Commission is an operating independent. A spokesperson for the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government has declared to the Guardian: “We reject these conclusions and clear sums that the electoral commission will remain independent in operational level. We will continue to support him to act without fear or favor, in particular by eradicating foreign interference and in compliance with the rules of donation. ” Olivia Barber is a journalist on the left forward The left foot forward does not have the support of large companies or billionaires. We are counting on the kind and generous support of ordinary people like you. You can support hard -hitting journalism which is the right to report, provides a forum for the debate among the progressives and covers the stories that other media ignore. Make a donation today. Make a donation today

