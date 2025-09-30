The mystery meeting of Pete Hegseth in Quantico could cost millions, requiring unprecedented security

Washington – They come to take the oath of loyalty. Hear a discourse on “warrior ethics”. To pass a physical condition test.

It is among the range of theories that the extincts floated in their attempts to explain a mysterious secretary for the defense of the mass defense Pete Hegseth hastily ordered last week, calling hundreds of best military commanders on Tuesday in Quantico, Virginia.

The Pentagon does not drop clues to the reasons why it has ordered its highest level officers around the world to stand at the base for a meeting at 8 am, which will probably cost taxpayers to millions of dollars and create security challenges in the country and abroad.

The preparations for the collection have met since President Donald Trump revealed that he would appear to what he called a “very beautiful meeting”.

“It's really just a very nice meeting to talk about how we are doing militarily, talking about being in great shape, talking about many good positive things,” Trump told NBC on Sunday. “It's just a good message.”

Commanders had approximately a week to be expected in Quantico, according to reports and a defense official who was not authorized to speak publicly. Normally, a meeting of this importance would be planned for months in advance.

The Washington Post and the New York Times reported that Hegseth would give a speech on the “Warrior Ethos” and Fitness standards.

Some, including retired military leaders, expressed their concerns about the meeting publicly.

Ben Hodges, the former commander of the American army Europe, posted on X, referring to Adolf Hitler summoned German generals in 1935 to swear a “oath of personal loyalty to the Führer”. Hegseth wrote in response: “History cool, general”.

Could it have been an email?

One thing is certain, several experts told USA Today: it could have been an email – or at the very least, a conference call.

“They could host a video teleconference and not have to cost millions of dollars from taxpayers,” said Virginia Burger, principal analyst of defense policies during the government's surveillance project.

The congress encourages military units to go through the annual funds dedicated to the trips it appropriates by the end of the financial year – which falls downright on the day of the meeting on September 30.

“They can probably move things and perhaps delay a little training or a few purchases in the next exercise. But it's going to be a real headache,” said Harrison.

Certain units “can examine all the cushions of the sofa to find the change to pay for this,” said Burger.

The judgment could trap the generals in Quantico

The addition of confusion is the closure of the government increasingly likely. If the aid of the commanders have not reserved any return flights, they might be stuck. This would probably force Trump to “shake a magic wand” and authorize the funds to bring them home, said Harrison.

Some higher generals, such as commanders of the 11 combat orders, many of whom are largely dispersed geographically, are required to travel to official VIP planes in the Department of Defense. But the majority who must fly will probably end up traveling in commercial flight, in economic seats, said Burger and Harrison.

The military leaders of the distant regions will remain in the hotels of the region. Quantico has a dedicated hotel on a dedicated base, but it will probably fill up, because the commanders with large trailer those in trailer occupy several rooms, according to Burger, who worked as an instructor to fight the base on the base for four years.

“It will not be cheap,” she said.

“Assistance and security personnel must obtain rooms near the commander. This could end up being five or 10 rooms for a principal commander, “said Harrison.

In addition to that, leaders will need allowances for daily meals and accessory costs. All in all, this could be added to “millions of dollars,” said Burger.

Critics said the abolition of the country's highest military officials from the playground was an intrinsically risky decision.

“The command gaps around the world are potentially dangerous,” wrote Mark Cancien, an expert in defense of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, in Reunion. “Although there are always acting commanders in place, the large number of absent could open a vulnerability.”

Trump's presence during the event means that the secret services must be on the ground and take the lead to secure the region. The need for the necessary degree could also create disturbances from the Quantico FBI Academy.

The secret services said that the process would not be different from any other presidential appearance – apart from nature outside this rally.

But others disagreed. “Safety in Quantico will be a nightmare,” wrote Cancien.

The National Museum of Quantico of the Marine Corps will be closed for the morning of September 30, the base libraries have closed its doors and the students of the base primary school will pass on.

Burger said that there will probably be a rumble of traffic for ages on the interstate highway near Quantico, and around the small town, 587 inhabitants, which surrounds the base.

“If I worked at Quantico, I would work at home that day,” she said.



