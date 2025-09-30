President Trump plans to send troops to Portland, Chicago and Memphis. Here is what we know





President Donald prevails over the announcement that he will send troops to Portland, agents colliding with demonstrators near an immigration application building in the suburbs of Chicago, and the expected arrival of the National Guard in Memphis are the most recent examples of current and possible federal warming of the application of laws in American cities.

Trump said on social networks on Saturday that he ordered the Ministry of Defense to provide all the troops necessary to protect the Rava War Portland. Trump said the decision was necessary to protect American immigration and customs application facilities. His announcement met with the decline of the Democratic Governor of Oregons. Confirmation Sunday of a deployment of the National Guard was greeted by a legal action by the State of Oregon and Portland alleging an illegal excess of the administration.

In Chicago, the federal authorities have pulled pepper balls and tear gas from demonstrators in an ice building in BroadView, west of Chicago. Confrontations are involved in the midst of an increase in the application of immigration that started at the beginning of the month.

Illinois Democratic Governor JB Pritzker said on Monday afternoon that the Trump administration was preparing to deploy 100 soldiers in the state, citing a request from the Ministry of Homeland Security in the Pentagon.

Meanwhile, the republican governor of Tennessee, Bill Lee, said that the federal authorities, including immigration and drug application agents, should arrive in Memphis from this next week.

The movements follow the repression of the crime in the District of Columbia and the actions in Los Angeles in response to the immigration demonstrations which have become violent with the arrival of the troops.

Here is an overview of the federal activities for applying potential and current law in Portland, Chicago and Memphis.

Portland

Oregon Democratic Governor Tina Kotek responded to Trumps comments that he authorized all the strength, if necessary to manage domestic terrorists by saying that he abuses his authority by commanding troops in a city which, according to her, has done very well on its own.

On Monday, Oregon lawyers filed a request asking a federal judge an emergency order which would temporarily block the deployment of federal troops in Portland, calling for illegal move, according to a copy of the file obtained by CNN.

At their request, state lawyers said that the deployment of federal troops was part of Trumps' pre -existing intention to militarize the streets of Portland and other sanctuary cities.

There is no insurrection. There is no threat to national security, Kotek told journalists.

Other heads of government, police and corporate have said that soldiers are not necessary and that Trump has a false image of the city.

On Sunday, the Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, published a memorandum announcing 200 members of the Oregon National Guard would be called to the federal service with immediate effect for a period of 60 days.

The city of Portland and the state of Oregon then filed a legal action alleging that the Trump administration had exceeded its mandate in the federalization of the Oregon National Guard in response to the troubles.

In the trial, state and city lawyers declared that this decision had violated the principles of the American Constitution and risked catching up with new troubles. However, the White House said that the use of the National Guard was legal after months of violent riots and would make Portland safer.

A spokesperson for the Oregon National Guard said that any childcare request should be coordinated through the Governors' Bureau.

Late Saturday, a small crowd of demonstrators gathered on the sidewalk outside an ice installation. One person was arrested by federal police after a brief confrontation while ice agents paved the way for a vehicle that came out of the establishment.

Recent demonstrations have concentrated on the area around the ice building. Some federal agents were injured and several demonstrators were accused of assault. Some demonstrators also say they were injured.

The Ministry of Defense seeks the deployment of 100 military troops in Illinois, according to Pritzker, to protect the staff and installations of the ice.

CNN contacted the Pentagon to request confirmation.

What I warned is now being achieved, said Pritzker at a press conference on Monday afternoon. Pritzker did not have any additional information when they were asked for additional details on assets and the calendar.

Pritzkers' comments one day come after saying that dozens of federal agents were deployed in the streets of the city center of Chicago.

With a beautiful weekend when families took advantage of their day in Chicago, the armed border patrol agents were in the city center to go up and down Michigan, harassing and intimidating residents and tourists, said Pritzker.

Agents on Friday, on Friday pulled chemical agents to a crowd of more than 100 demonstrators after certain groups tried to prevent a car from driving in a street to an ice building. Poots of peppers and tear gas cartridges have entered the crowd, most of them stand far from the fence and not blocking traffic.

In previous weeks, the demonstrators also tried to prevent agent vehicles from moving around or outside a courtyard next to the building.

Trump said earlier this month that he was creating a working agency working group to fight crime in Memphis. The city has experienced a high number of violent crimes such as carjacking and homicides in recent years, but democratic and republican officials have noted that the black city mainly known this year in certain categories of crimes.

Lee, the governor, publicly said that he would not expect more than 150 members of the National Guard to be sent to Memphis, although Hel said that the figures are not solidified. The city said on Friday that there will be no tanks. The guard troops will not arrests and will not be armed unless the local authorities request it, said Lee on Friday.

It is not known when the members of the guard will arrive. Lee also said that 300 Tennessee Highway Patrol soldiers will be in the region.

The Latinos in Memphis have expressed concerns that ice agents will increase their presence in Memphis and hold people who are legally in the country.

On Saturday, dozens of people walked towards a place in front of the town hall to protest against the police. Speakers at a press conference said that instead of federal troops and agents, Memphis needs more funding for education, crime prevention, youth services and hospitals.

Oregon officials made similar comments.

CNNS Amanda Musa, Bill Kirkos, Whitney Wild and Priscilla Alvarez contributed to this report.

