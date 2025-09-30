Trump replied that Rory McILroy narrows the president of the victory of the Ryder Cup





Donald Trump congratulated the Europes Ryder Cup team after Rory McILroy led a narrow singing with the American president after their victory over the United States at Bethpage Black.

After Europe has retained a return from the American team to win on American soil for the first time since 2012, McILroy took a terraces song when he directed his teammates during an interpretation to look at you, Donald Trump?

Trump, who is a passionate golf fan, had ahead of watching Friday's opening matches, although his presence on the Bethpage Black course could not inspire the American team when Europe stormed an early advance that they would rely on Sunday in simple.

Trump did not attend the Ryder Cup throughout the weekend, but in an article on his social platform Truth, he responded to the European song and said: Yes, I look. Congratulations!

Trumps The presence of Bethpage Black had raised the atmosphere on Friday, which then turned to Europeans on Saturday and Sunday, because many players, including Mcilroy, were subjected to hips and personal insults.

McILroy struck the behavior of certain fans after the victory of Europes on Sunday, the North Irishman saying that the unacceptable abuse had gone too far after his wife Erica Stoll had a beer launched towards her.

It was a difficult week for all of us, said McILroy. But at the same time, we closed them with our performance and how we played.

I collapsed several times because it happened to me several times. But we tried to manage everything that came our way with class and balance, and for the most part, I felt like we did.

