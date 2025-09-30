



Jokowi and Abu Bakar Baasyir meeting: between symbols, advice and public interpretation

Editorial – Terkininews.com – The atmosphere of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, in the Sumber region, Banjarsari, solo, was suddenly different on Monday, September 29, 2025. Behind a simple fence which has often become a meeting point for citizens, presents a guest whose name is close to the long history of the Islamic movement in the badoning Abu Bakar Bakar Bakar Bakar Bakar Bakar Bakar Bakar Almasia Abu Bakar Baasyiir, the caregivers of the Alumminemine Abu Bakar Baasyir mold, carant Ngruki. With slow steps, Baasyir who is now elderly has arrived at Jokowi's residence. Its presence was greeted by the host. Jokowi, wearing a long, long -lasting brown batik, did not only shake hands, but also kissed the hands of a respectful gesture which immediately became the spotlight. “Walaikumsalam, Sugeng Ustaz,” said Jokowi, while tilting the head, a body language that reflects the price. Before entering the house, Baasyir had greeted the journalists with a short greeting, “Assalamualaikum”. Then, he intervened with two other groups, leaving the media outside, waiting for news behind the door of the closed meeting. Underlined advice After the meeting, Abu Bakar Baasyir said that his visit was only to fulfill his obligation as a Muslim: to give advice. “I only advise. Muslims are required to advise. The people, the leaders, the infidels must be informed,” he said. The advice is not just any advice. Baasyir has openly expressed his hope that Jokowi could apply the Islamic law in Indonesia. In addition, he called the former president of the two periods as a strong figure, even hoping to become an “very Islamic defender”. Meet symbolism In the eyes of the public, this moment is more than a simple friendship. The meeting of a former head of state with a religious figure whose name is often associated with ideological controversy, storing symbols rich in interpretation. On the one hand, there is a personal dimension: a leader who respects researchers. On the other hand, there is a political and religious dimension: advice for Islamic law to obtain a place on the stage of the State. Jokowi's gesture kissed Baasyir's hand in his own highlight. Is it just a way of Javanese culture, or is it a symbol of deeper respect for the advice of a religious figure? The public is certainly free to interpret. Between prayer, hope and history For Baasyir, the opportunity to meet Jokowi is not a political momentum, but worship. “I hope he can be an Islamic defender,” he said. As for Jokowi, the presence of Baasyir in his house can be considered a continuation of his personal character who likes to receive guests with open arms, whoever they are. The brief meeting added a new note in the course of the relationship of national personalities. In the midst of the bustle of policy and social dynamics, small gestures, simple advice and brief greetings are always able to present a long conversation: on religious and state relations, on symbols and meanings, on leaders and people.

