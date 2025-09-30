Gandapur, Imran discusses peace talks with Afghanistan – Journal





Peshawar: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, chief minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur and imprisoned, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-I-Insaf, Imran Khan, discussed the talks proposed with the Afghan government for regional peace.

The discussion was held while the chief minister met the founder of the PTI in Rawalpis Adiala prison, according to the adviser to the chief minister of information Mohammad Ali Saif.

Imran Khan ordered the chief minister to ensure contact and negotiations with Afghanistan, Saif said in a statement.

The CM assistant said at the meeting that lasted more than two hours, Gandapur has confidence to Mr. Imran for his measures for peace governments in the province, in particular the detention of tribal jirgas.

Saif says that the founder of PTI expressed his confidence in the CM, the stages ordered the movement for the supremacy of the law

He said that the founder of the PTI had expressed his confidence in the chief minister.

Imran Khan received a detailed briefing on the financial situation of the provinces, the next budget and the measures of the governments adopted to strengthen the local economy. He expressed his satisfaction with all these steps, he said.

SAIF said that the founder of the PTI had called the chief advisor to finance, Muzammil Aslam, for a detailed briefing on economic issues and the following budget, and gave instructions to approach the court against the refusal of a meeting with him.

He said the two leaders also discussed the performance of provincial ministers and various departments.

Mr. Imran fully gave authority to the chief Minister of the necessary measures, he said.

SAIF said that the founder of the PTI had published instructions to the Minister -Chief to take the necessary measures to accelerate the movement in progress for the supremacy of the law and true freedom in the country.

He added that Mr. Imran and Mr. Gandapur discussed differences in the party, the former ordering strict action against those who create problems within the party.

Imran Khan clearly indicated that there was no room in the party for those who create differences, he therefore issued instructions to prevent party members from issuing negative declarations, which has affected unity in the party, he said.

The chief advisor of ministers said that Mr. Gandapur would approach the Supreme Court against the ban on meetings with the founder of the PTI in prison.

He said KP voters gave the mandate to govern them, so it was extremely important to regularly hold advisory meetings with Mr. Imran on governance.

Posted in Dawn, September 30, 2025

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1945519/gandapur-imran-discuss-peace-talks-with-afghanistan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos