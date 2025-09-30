



This article appeared for the first time in Capital, The Edge Malaysia Weekly on September 29, 2025 – October 5, 2025 It was a long week in the editorial room and I can't wait to relieve comics. Naturally, I turn to Trump. In the long and history of politics, the leaders were recalled for their policies, speeches and, sometimes, their hair (Boris Johnson). But perhaps the most underestimated characteristic of modern political theater is the pure creativity of the names that politicians launch part of the other, a complete comedy. And for that, I find myself digging in the American president Donald Trumps Lines for essential laughs. Trump, of course, seems to treat political discourse as if it were a school courtyard. He recently called the president of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, a point for not having reduced interest rates. It was a pure cartoon, something you expect to make children expect on the playing field or the kind of insult that I would expect that Mr. Weatherbee or Reggie Mantle launches in Archie Andrews. And then reports transported photos of Powell giving Trump a visit to the headquarters of American central banks in Washington, when the tensions of Simalant between the American president and the Fed chair became obvious. It was something about Trump citing the total cost of the federal renovation project for more than $ 3 billion, greater than 2.5 billion dollars. Powell seemed to be deceased, but then stressed that the increase in the amount seemed to have taken into account an additional building which was completed five years ago. Anyway, in photos of the two men, Powell looks so stoic and Trump, therefore, I don't know, determined to give the Fed chair a difficult period that it makes one. Powell had to feel like it was the longest walk that Hed never taken. Knucklehead will not be the last nickname Trump uses. At least I hope not. Little Marco, Croooked Hillary, Sleepy Joe and Low Energy Jeb are classics of his repertoire, which he has triggered on his political opponents over the years. I love him. Man transformed the insults into a lateral jostling. Of course, other people were not shy to make the same. The Scots have cockwombble, an insult that British commentators launched on Trump. Essentially, it means a stupid person with more fanfaron than meaning. Malaysians are also very gifted in this area. Our kopitiam nicknames for politicians often whispered in jokes are just as creative. But repeat them, I will certainly not do it. It's been three months at Christmas and I don't want to be behind bars while my family is spread over the pies and the turkey on the wine. But we have funny episodes, that this affair is sad. Remember the 41-year-old woman who accused Perak's sultan, the Nazrin Sultan Shah, during the celebration of independence at the state level in Ipoh in order to hug him? A clip of the incident shows her to cross the scene while everyone sings Negaraku and throws himself on the sovereign. What is funny is that the officials and the other spectators on stage that it exceeds are so respectful about the erected position while the national anthem is played that no one tries to stop it at the beginning. It is until the security staff understands that something may not go because no one in recent memory or has never thrown themselves into this sultan or one of our sultans as if his Royal Highness was a member of the heart of South Korea BTS or a celebrity like Harry Styles or Zac Efron. It took about 10 security men to take it off from the Sovereign Perak and transport it out of the scene. The next time we hear politicians call someone from Knucklehead or Cockwombble, allow it less as mud and more like comic relief in a differently serious drama. In the end, it is an art of delivering words that are enough to prick but funny enough to remember. In the end, history can forget the details of political debates, but it will never forget a very good nickname. Record by subscribing to your printed and / or digital copy. P / s: the edge is also available on

Apple App Store And

Android Google Play.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theedgemalaysia.com/node/771909 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos