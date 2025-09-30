Trump's team continues to publish portraits in AI – and we continue to click





Washington (AP) here, it is represented at six months in power, chiseled and muscular, as powerful as the nation itself. Here, he is as a Jedi Star Wars brandishing a patriotic red laser lighting, saving our galaxy from the forces of evil. Here, he takes up Gaza, transforming the band into a luxury station with a golden effigy of himself.

You can be anything, maybe you've been told as you grow. Doctor. Astronaut. Perhaps, one day, the president. But even the director general of the United States, the leader of the free worlds, presents himself as something more epic as a person who is not entirely himself.

On the social media accounts of Donald Trump and his administration of the second mandate, a new less official image of the president is gradually emerging: an artificially generated.

A sign of the time, certainly when the attraction of reinventing you artificial intelligence failed everyday citizens. Do you get bored with your selfies? Join a viral trend: there is an image generator or a chatbot that can transform you into a Renaissance style painting, a Ghibli studio character or an action figure with art in box and accessories.

Artificial imagery is not new to Trump, an early simulacra target generated by AI which then operated technology during its campaign in 2024 for the presidency. This works in both directions, said the Republican president about the content generated by AI at a press conference earlier this month. If something is really bad, maybe I should blame the AI.

Trump AI images published by him and his team opt for the alternative and not misleading but obvious in their fictitiousness. Pope Francis dies and Trump jokingly joking to journalists who like to be the Pope. A week later, it is, but in an image generated by the AI ​​that it publishes, republished by the White House. Trump compares to a king in a social post of truth in February, and the AI ​​makes it one in a post X of the White House less than an hour later.

The artifice arrives in the usual copper, shameless, attracting attention and squares with her social media teams, which she promised to continue. The official social media accounts of administrations have increased by more than 16 million new subscribers on all platforms since the day of the inauguration, said a White House official at NBC News.

The White House recognizes the call. In July, he posted on his account X: nowhere in the Constitution says that we cannot publish memes banger. Attached to the post, a photo of a panel on the lawn of the White House Parody The opponents: OMG, did the White House really publish this?

Behind the commander -in -chief, the desire to manufacture an AI AUI is not uncommon for an infantry of official communication channels is ready. And we, people, can't help us connect.

The feelings do not care about your facts

As if on the internet these days, the portraits of AI are ready for people to react, explains Evan Cornog, political historian and author of The Power and the Story: How the Crafted Préidential Narrative has determined the political success of George Washington to George W. Bush.

When you saw it, you understood. And this is, of course, efficiency, said Cornog. This does not require any effort, either for the person who generates it, but in particular for the person who consumes it.

The expressive power of political imagery, whatever the truth of his message, has long been understood by politicians and their detractors.

President William Henry Harrisons Log Cabin Cabin and the hard cider campaign symbols, the representative as a man of the people, helped him win the 1840 election. Thirty years later, the political caricaturist Thomas Nast was going to turn public opinion against the boss of William Marcy Tweed with his scathing representations of the politician, which Strucy. Stop these fucking photos! Tweed said once, at least this is the case.

The decades since since the birth of the photo, the film, the television, the Internet, the IT printers, the image editing software and the digital screens that shrink until they can be integrated into our pockets, which makes it easier to create and manipulate imagery.

On the other hand, the technology generating AI today offers greater realism, functionality and accessibility to content creation than ever, explains the expert in IA Henry Ajder. Without forgetting, of course, an endless automated possibility capacity.

The former presidents had to really fight in a war to run as a war hero, says Cornog. Now they can just generate an image of themselves as one. On a horse or not, a battlefield. With an American flag waving behind him and an eagle rises.

The images of Trump's AI shared by him and his administration pursue an equally heroic vision of the president. The power of sound and the country is a coherent theme, added Cornog.

Indeed, the generating AI allows an exhibition of interior worlds perhaps uncomfortably intimate because people use such technology to illustrate and communicate their fantastic life or their caricatural versions of themselves, explains Mitchell Stephens, author of the rise of the image, the fall of speech.

But it can just as well achieve a reverse desire: represent or strengthen a subjective concept of reality.

Many people share content generated by AI, which is clearly false but is almost considered a kind of revealing representation of someone, said Ajder. This content fuels a mumbling mentality, we all know that they really like it.

And so, even if people know that it is false, said Ajder, they always see it as a kind of reflection and satisfaction of a kind of truth their truth about what the world looks like.

Commentators take the coat

The absence of subtlety in the images of itself helps to explain their coherent virality.

Commentators can be found deploring the disappearance of the presidential decorum (I never thought of seeing the day when the White House is only a joke. It is so embarrassing.) Or savor these reactions (watch the left explode on this setting was a treat.).

Other responses, even from the base of the presidents, remain unconvinced (as an X user has seized the post of the Trump White House as a pope: I voted for you, but it is weird and frightening. More mass deportations and less of everything that is.).

Whether you have cracked a smile or you tip your pearls, it has always made you look.

But this is the tradition for Trump, who finds no problem taking advantage of the currency of our attention economy: whether you have cracked a smile or you got worse, it always made you look.

In his first administration, he used Twitter in a way that no president had, said Martha Joynt Kumar, director of the White House transition project, an organization that facilitates the transition between the presidents. What they do in this administration is going further, because you have had an increase in what can be done online. Or, as a Reddit user refers to the president: Troll -in chief.

Does Trump really think he should be the pope? Does the White House really think it a king? Precision is not the point, not for a man who frequently arbitrates what matters as the truth. The use by Trump of AI sticks to a familiar recipe for bait: a raw comedy sprinkled with pious vows.

That's good, said Trump in May, when he was asked if the post generated by the AI ​​of him while the Pope decreased the substance of the Official White House account.

Must have a little fun, right?

