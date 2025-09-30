Trump: “Do I watch things on television that are different from what's going on?”





Why is one of the most extraordinary and revealing quotes ever pronounced by Donald Trump ignored by the national media?

I will tell you why: because it raises all kinds of questions about its mental operation and its agency that the Washington Press Body depending on access prefers not to recognize.

This confirms that Trump has no idea what he is talking about. And this suggests that it is easily deceived or manipulated, or both.

The quote in question came from a telephone interview that Trump held on Sunday morning with NBC News, the White House correspondent, Yamiche Alcindor.

Alcindor herself ignored it, depositing two unrelated stories instead.

Indeed, the quote was only born thanks to an investigative journalist with sharp eyes at KGW TV in Portland, the affiliate of NBC there.

I could not reach the journalist, Evan Watson, but clearly the affiliates received a complete transcription of the telephone interview. (NBC News could not be joined to comment either.) This is what Watson wrote:

During a Sunday morning telephone interview with the correspondent of the White House NBC, Yamiche Alcindor, however, Trump made some remarks that seemed to indicate that he could retreat his military plan for Portland.

Trump referred to the conversation with a conversation with the Oregon governor Tina Kotek, and he referred to her that Kotek said that reality in Portland is different from what is represented.

“I spoke to the governor, she was very kind,” said Trump. “But I said:” Well, wait a minute, I watch things on television that are different from what's going on? My people tells me different. “They literally attack and there are fires everywhere … it seems terrible.”

Think about it. Trump – In a brief moment of lucidity, perhaps – wonders aloud if perhaps he was deceived by what he saw on television and what his collaborators told him.

It doesn't last long, of course. But it's always incredibly revealing.

The fact is, of course, that Trump is completely, ridiculous, what is happening in Portland. It has been for almost a month, since he watched a deceived modified Fox News segment that described the city as a war zone. And his advisers have apparently been accomplices of his hood.

Indeed, if you publish this quote, you should start asking:

Is he an old confused man? Is he manipulated by his staff? Is it delusional? Does he enlighten us? Who is in charge?

Keep in mind that apart from a noisy night manifestation outside an ice installation, Portland is quiet. No doubt idyllic.

And yet, since Trump watched a September 4 segment on Fox News “special relationship with Bret Baier”, he threw a scandalous fever dream of the place.

Here is the segment. It includes at least two scenes that go back to the much more widespread and aggressive demonstrations by Black Lives Matter five years ago. One of the scenes of 2020 shows that a man is made in tears in the face; The other shows the fire of the base of a downtown fountain.

But Trump fell in love with this and then run with it. (Guardians Robert Mackey, on his credit, reported it at the time.)

This is what Trump said. I quote it for a long time because the White House no longer publishes transcriptions of its comments:

Trump: But I will say that, I looked today and I did not know that it continued to continue, but Portland is incredible. What is happening in Portland, the destruction of the city.

Q. Are you going to Portland?

Trump: Well, I'm going to look at him now because I didn't know it was still going on. It has been going on for years. So, we can stop this very easily, we can stop, but you know, it was not on my list, Portland, but when I watched television last night, it lasted – you would not be standing, if you were the mayor, you would not be, can you imagine what they are doing? They walk and throw smoke bombs in stores. They are paid terrorists, okay? These are paid agitators, it was teachers that I watched last night. I am very good in this kind of thing, they are paid agitators. “”

These are paid agitators and they are very dangerous for our country, and when we go there, if we go to Portland, we will wipe them. They will have left and they will have left quickly, they will not even stay to fight. They will not stay there. They ruined this city. I have people who lived in Portland, they left, most of them left, but what they did there is right is like living in hell.

On September 25, he was there again, this time with vice-president JD Vance Hocant his head:

Trump: When you go out in Portland and see what's going on in Portland, it's like –

Vance: Crazy.

Trump: – No one has ever seen anything like this every night and it has been going on for years. They just burned the place and, you know, the owners of stores, most of them left. But the few stores open, they just use plywood and just like a three -quarter plywood. They do not put windows because they know it will be burnt down. They are professional agitators.

Vance: It's true.

Trump: They are bad people and they paid a lot of money by rich people, some of whom we know. I'm sure I know. I do not do it – if I knew, I would not associate myself because I will be in difficulty. Because Pam will say, why are you associating with this person? But I'm going to tell you that they are bad, bad people and that they pay a lot of money, millions of dollars.

But take a look at Portland, sometimes. These are wild – they are crazy and they try to burn the buildings, including federal buildings. And on my list of things I want to do before finishing with cities, because I think we are going to put the cities in shape. We owe. We cannot leave our cities – and this is a small example, but this is the most violent example.

It's every night and they have done so for years. You may think that at some point, they have argued their point of view and what do they do? But we are going to go out and we will make a fairly large number on the people of Portland who do this. They are professional agitators and anarchists. They are actually anarchists.

And on September 27, in an article on his social media channel, he announced:

At the request of internal security secretary, Kristi Noem, I direct the secretary to war, Pete Hegseth, to provide all the troops necessary to protect the Ravée Portland war, and one of our siege ice facilities against attacks by antifa and other domestic terrorists. I also authorize full strength, if necessary. Thank you for your attention to this question!

How far Trump will go to Portland is not yet clear. Watson de KGW, for his part, speculated that Trump could have a second thought.

Task and purposes reports that the Pentagon has ordered 200 national Oregon guards to be placed under the federal command of state operations, to apparently protect US immigration and customs and other members of the American government staff who perform federal functions.

But they have apparently not yet deployed. Meanwhile, the Attorney General of Oregon, Dan Rayfield, has filed a preliminary injunction of this decision, arguing that it violates the Comitatus law, which prohibits the use of soldiers for national police.

If Trump goes to Portland, it will be an extremely important news. This would continue his attempt to normalize the presence of military troops in the streets of Blue-City a terrifying precedent. And the inhabitants of Portland are not likely to take him lying.

But a large part of the story should be that Trump is completely irrational, that it is deceived or deceived, and that it acts on false pretexts. And maybe at a certain level for a while – he even knows it.

