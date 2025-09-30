Oregon governor Tina Kotek, and President Donald Trump exchange testing troops deployment





Governor Tina Kotek and an assistant by President Donald Trump exchanged tense texts throughout the weekend, as he became clear that the president planned to deploy 200 members of the Oregon National Guard to protect federal buildings.

Sunday at 8:16 am, the Trumps assistant, Natalie Harp, sent an SMS on the phone of Koteks, noting that he came directly from the president: governor: the installation of ice in Portland was again attacked last night. In fact, IT and other federal buildings are attacked every evening. We cannot have this. Thank you for your attention to this question!

SMS was signed in all capital letters, President Donald J. Trump.

Kotek replied, received. I know he has a busy schedule today. Will try to call him later. THANKS.

But the messages quickly degenerated because Oregon received an opinion that the president planned to mobilize the National Guard outside the control of governors.

I think it's illegal and unjustified. You have broken your promise to talk to me before taking other measures against Portland, Kotek wrote. I will be in contact later.

To what, Trump replied, I informed you of putting things in order, and you did not do it. They attacked our ICE Patriots last night and at other times. If you get your state in order, we do not get there, but everyone knows that Portland has been an unmountained disaster for years. I will not let it happen in America! President DJT.

The governor also asked his staff to obtain a report from the Portland police office concerning demonstrations and arrests.

A member of the staff of the governors, Vince Porter, wrote Sunday morning, speaking with the chief (Bob) Day. There was an arrest for offense. Also a report of a laser pointer on a helicopter and that's it.

An official of the Portland police office told OPB that there had been no arrest before Sunday evening.

On Monday, the governor told journalists that she would do everything she could to delay, take a break, redirect, to change the result.

I am not satisfied that there was no real conversation with the Trump administration, said Kotek. Their desire to call the members of the Oregon National Guard on the basis of erroneous information is very problematic.

During the weekend, Kotek told journalists that she had also spoken briefly on the phone with the president when she was trying to convince him that Portland was not ravaged by war and the city did not need federal aid.

She said that she thought the president was shown from old images of the city from 2020 when the demonstrations were in full swing.

We cannot watch images of 2020 and assume that this is the case today in Portland, Kotek said in a call with journalists this weekend.

We work very hard to get the message across. And when people come to Portland, they like, it's great what I said to the president, I don't understand what information you have when he tells me that the federal courthouse is attacked. This is absolutely not true.

OPB journalist Troy Brynelson contributed to this story.

