A higher North Korean diplomat reiterated on Monday to the UN that his country will not abandon its nuclear weapons despite many international requests to do so, calling them crucial to maintain a power balance with South Korea. We will never move away from this position, he said.

Under the spotlights of the annual meeting of the world leaders in the general assembly, the vice-minister of foreign affairs, Kim his gyong, amplified his long-standing complaints concerning military exercises led by the United States with South Korea and Japan. Complaining that the United States and its allies increase a growing threat of aggression, it portrays its own country arsenal as the reason why the balance of the powers of the Korean peninsula is assured.

However, his address was more temperate, especially towards the United States, than many of his previous remarks on the world scene and elsewhere. While Kim castigated the names of the hegemonic forces and a blind tariff war without naming, there were no direct references to the American president Donald Trump or to personal insults, and there was more session than excessive bellicosity.

Kim has promised never to abandon nuclear, noting that the nuclear program of North Korea is devoted in its constitution.

He said that the security of the Korean peninsula is more than ever faced with serious challenges, saying that American-and-andsen-co-corean exercises beat all previous records in terms of scale, nature, frequency and scope. The North regularly characterizes war games as a prelude to an attack.

South Korea says that the necessary military exercises but want a “peaceful coexistence”

South Korea, for its part, said that recent trilateral military exercises were necessary to counter North Korea, the growth of nuclear and missile threats. Many resolutions of the UN Security Council demanded that the North stop building nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles.

But the South Korean president Lee Jae Myung told the high-level meeting last week that his new government will begin a new trip to peaceful coexistence and shared the growth of the Korean peninsula. He said, the first step will be to restore broken intercreen confidence and move on to a position of mutual respect.

North Korea, Kim did not respond to this opening in his speech.

The appearance of Kims in the United Nations has marked the first time since 2018 that North Korea sent a main diplomat to the meeting of the General Assembly.

The UN, he said, should not feel relieved, nor congratulate us on the non-care of the Second World War in the past 80 years. Instead, we have to pay attention to the fact that the inductible threat has persisted and now becomes more serious and take measures accordingly.

The appearance of diplomats at the UN intervenes in the middle of signs of a renewed interest in a possible meeting between his chief, Kim Jong Un, and the American president Donald Trump.

Trump and the North Korean leader gathered three times in 2018-2019 while Pyongyang was building a stock of nuclear weapons, which Kim Jong a consider as the key to the country's security and its continuous authority in the northeast Asian nation. The talks collapsed on the sanctions led by the United States against the North, and its leader has since avoided any diplomacy with the United States and South Korea.

Since Trump returned to power in January, he has repeatedly expressed the hope of restarting talks with Kim. Last Monday, the North Korean leader said he always had good memories of Trump, but urged the United States to lower his demand that the North abandons his nuclear weapons as a prerequisite for the resumption of diplomacy.

South Korean Minister for Foreign Affairs Cho Hyun said in an interview with the Associated Press on Friday that President Lee Jae Myung asked Trump to become a peacemaker and use his management to bring North Korea to talks to reduce military tensions in the Korean peninsula.

Cho said Trump had expressed his desire to be engaged again with North Korea.

Trump has a visit to Asia to come

Trump is expected to visit South Korea next month to attend the summit of economic cooperation in Asia-Pacific, and some in the region wonder if he could meet Kim Jong one during this trip. Trump should meet Chinese chief Xi Jinping at this meeting.

North Korea has always had close links with neighboring China, but in recent years, has focused on expanding cooperation with Russia, another neighbor, providing combat troops and ammunition to support its war against Ukraine.

The leaders of North Korea and China recently held their first summit in more than six years and have promised mutual support and increased cooperation. This meeting followed a very first joint appearance by the RPRKS Kim, the president of Chinas Xi Jinping and the Russian leader Vladimir Putin during a massive military parade of Beijing marking the end of the Second World War.

During a follow-up meeting in Beijing on Sunday, the foreign ministers of North Korea and China agreed to deepen their bilateral links and to resist hegemonism, an apparent reference to their decline against the United States.