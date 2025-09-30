Politics
The Turkish military newspaper says NATO uses Ankara without giving her voice
Kenez / Stockholm
A research document published by a journal linked to military turkey has rekindled a debate on the role of Ankaras in NATO, warning that the country has strong front -line responsibilities while benefiting from a limited influence in the decision of the Alliance.
The article, appearing in the Journal of Defense and Security Research and written by Mehmet KL of the University of Bakent, underlines a paradox at the heart of the changing defense posture of Natos. Turkey is described as an essential southern flank state with assets ranging from drone fleets to black sea control, but remains structurally sidelined when the strategy is defined.
The newspaper is supervised by Turkeys National Defense University, created in 2016 after an attempted coup which led to a radical purge of pro-OTA officers and to the closure of traditional military academies. Built within the framework of President Recep Tayyip Erdogans Revise the armed forces, the university has since become the only goalkeeper of the training of officers, giving its publications an unusual weight as a reflection of the way in which the restructured military establishment considers the alliance.
The analysis of 29 pages Natos survey 20232025 regional defense plans, including East Shield deployments along Poland, Romania and Turkey, the Base of the Black Sea and the Air Defense and Missile Initiative on the Black Sea scale. In each Ankara, Ankara is interpreted as a crucial actor, providing bases, logistics and application of the Montreux convention, which regulates naval access to the Strait connecting the Mediterranean and the Black Sea.
The interior defense industry of turkeys, in particular its armed drone programs, is designated as a pillar of operations of the Southern side Natos. Turkish aerodromes and ports are described as a strategic depth for alliance missions extending from Eastern Europe in the Middle East.
But despite these contributions, the report criticizes what he calls a high responsibility and an imbalance with low influence. Decision power, he argues, is concentrated among the main States of NATO, the United States, Great Britain, Germany and France while first-line allies such as Turkey, Poland and Baltic States have disproportionate risks without saying equivalent.
This imbalance, warns the study, could deepen the internal divisions of alliances at a time when NATO repositions not only as a defense pact, but as a regional transmission player.
The article supervises Turkey as a semi-peripheral member: militarily essential but normatively and institutionally marginalized. In clear terms, Ankara carries the burden of geography and military contribution, but his voice in the formatting of the doctrine of the alliance remains suffocated.
Criticism comes as NATO continues expensive modernization efforts. The managers of the Haye 2025 summit have undertaken to increase defense expenses to 5% of the gross domestic product, a target likely to reduce countries which already transported heavy operational charges. For Turkey, with its volatile economy, the pressure could be particularly acute.
Since its reorganization, Turkeys Military has taken a different profile inside NATO. Formerly known for its large conscript army, it has invested massively in drones, asymmetrical capacities and rapid deployment forces. His interventions in Syria, Libya and the Southern Caucasus presented both new capacities and a desire to act independently of the allies.
This independent sequence has sometimes shaken NATO partners. The purchase of Ankaras from the Russias S-400 anti-missile defense system in 2019 led to the abolition of American sanctions and turkey for the F-35 joint hunting program. Disagreements on Syria and the eastern Mediterranean added to friction. However, the alliance was also based on the assets of the turkey, in particular to ensure the Black Sea after the invasion of Russia in Ukraine in 2022.
The publication of the article coincided with the visit of President Erdogans on September 25 at the White House. Turkish Media reported that Erdogan and US President Donald Trump discussed the lifting of the sanctions against Turkey, the reintegration of Ankara in the F-35 program and the approval of new F-16 sales. The meeting was described as positive, although no concrete decision on the defense industry has been announced. Addressing journalists afterwards, Trump said that there was something that President Erdogan had to do so that Turkey joined the F-35 program but did not provide details. According to Turkish Media, experts say that Trumps' demand could imply that Ankara having to get rid of S-400s or, as it appeared previously in the media, storing them at the INIRLIK air base in Adana, as well as to refrain from buying oil in Russia. Any decision of sanctions or sales of hunting jets would also require the approval of the US Congress.
The newspaper article echoes longtime Turkish complaints regarding the sharing of the burden and recognition. It argues that the technological transformation of natos, with main members leading initiatives on artificial intelligence, cyber war and autonomous systems, risks leaving peripheral allies as directors rather than doctrine formors.
It also highlights a geographic paradox: while the new natos defense lines in the Balts and Eastern Europe receive solid political support, the roles of turkeys in the South and the Black Sea are treated more as operational necessities than strategic priorities.
Text of a research article on the evolutionary role of natos, published in the Journal of Defense and Security Research on September 18, 2025:
-5074855 ″]
The article does not suggest that Turkey should break up with NATO. Instead, it emphasizes the essential role of Ankaras and presents imbalance as a problem to be solved rather than a reason to move away. However, by throwing the problem in terms of center and periphery, it highlights a hierarchy within the alliance that Ankara finds more and more uncomfortable.
Turkey, which joined NATO in 1952, is organizing the second soldier of alliances after the United States with around 445,000 active staff and more than 200,000 in reserve. It hosts the Inirlik air base, used for us and NATO operations, and the Kurecik radar station in Malatya, a key element of the Natos Ballistic Antiimissile Defense Shield. Turkey also provides logistics centers and command facilities that support missions in the Balkans, the Middle East and the Black Sea, and has contributed troops to operations in Kosovo, Afghanistan and the Mediterranean. The command Land Alliances (Landcom) is based in Izmir, while Astanbul hosts the NATO Rapid Tables headquarters (NRDC-Tur). Ankara is home to the Natos Center of Excellence for Defense against Terrorism (Coe-Dat) and Partnership for Peace Training Center, while Astanbul is home to the Maritime Security Center of Excellence (Marsec Coe).
The 36th NATO Annual Summit should take place in Ankara on July 7 to 8, 2026, where heads of state and the government of member countries are expected to make official decisions on security issues.
Meanwhile, Devlet Bahceli, head of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), a government coalition partner, said Turkey, Turkey, should move its axis by forming economic and military alliances with Russia and China. However, Erdogan did not respond to this request during his trip to the United States, telling journalists who asked questions about the proposal that he could not follow the Bahcelis statements.
