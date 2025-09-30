



News Policy Monday September 29, 2025 10:45 BST The indefinite leave to stay (ILR) will be more difficult to acquire under new rules, the interior secretary must confirm – while work seeks to counter the anti -migration policies of Nigel Farage. Shabanana Mahmood will reveal the details of the reforms promised to the system, including higher requirements in English, as well as the payment of national insurance, a “without spot” criminal record and a job. However, unlike the reform policy, Work Do not plan to expel people who already have ILRs who do not apply to being British citizens. Labor party conference: Follow the updates live here Speaking on Sunday, Sir Keir Starmer Mr. Farage's proposals marked “racist”. Ms. Mahmood should speak during the Labor Party at the conference on Monday where she will confirm the plans of her party. Before the speech, the work said: “These measures draw a clear line of demarcation between the Labor government and Reformwhose recent announcement on indefinite leave to remain forced workers, who have been contributing to this country for decades, to leave their homes and their families. “” Ms. Mahmood should tell the Labor Party Conference that her policies are necessary for a country “open, generous and tolerant – but the members” will not always like what I do “. However, it is also about to say that it will be a “difficult secular work, fighting for a vision of this country which is distinctly ours”. Find out more:

Mahmood promises migration law reforms

Labor and Lib Dems could learn frage plans

The United Kingdom recorded the second largest bond in annual population in 75 years The concerns concerning ILR – which gives people the right to settle, work and study in the United Kingdom and even claim services – advanced before January 2026, when a large number of people should become eligible for the status. Those who have lived and worked in the United Kingdom for five years are eligible for ILR-and January of next year will see the first of the so-called “Boriswave” reaching this checkpoint. This is the increase in immigration that started under former Prime Minister Boris Johnson when his post-Brexit immigration policies have come into force. The statistics of the last two periods recorded – 2022 to 2023 and 2023 to 2024 – have shown the highest level of legal immigration to the United Kingdom since the start of current records in the 1940s, according to the National Statistics Office (ONS). Some have warned that this cohort eligible for ILR could exercise the public service more, housing and the social protection budget. The head of the reform policy Zia Yusuf, when his party's policy was announced, said: “Between 2026 and 2030, thanks to Boriswave, 800,000 new migrants should get ILR. “About half of them will never work, never.” The reform said that it would cost hundreds of billions of pounds – but the figures were actually from a withdrawn Thinktank Journal. ???? Listen to the policy at Sam and Anne on your podcast application ???? The work already consults whether to change the period of five years before complaints ILR can be subject to 10 years – but it is not clear when this comes into force. In addition to a repression of migration, Ms. Mahmood will also announce a “winter of action” aimed at fighting the flight to display during the Christmas period. '); // ->





