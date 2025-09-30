Youtube to pay $ 24.5 million to set up the Trump trial





New York –

YouTube agreed to pay 24.5 million dollars to settle a trial brought by President Donald Trump after being suspended by social media platforms after the January 6, 2021 insurrection.

This makes Youtube belonging to the alphabet the last of the three major technological social media companies pursued by Trump, who included Meta then Twitter, now called X to settle on his withdrawal from their platforms.

YouTube will pay $ 22 million to settle complaints made by Trump to a non -profit trust for the National Mall, which is dedicated to the restoration, preservation and elevation of the National Mall, to support the construction of the Ball of the White House, according to a court document.

The social media society will also pay $ 2.5 million to settle for other complainants, such as the US non -profit conservative union.

YouTube directed CNN to the court document when asked for comments.

Meta agreed to settle the Trumps trial in January for $ 25 million. Regulation XS in February involved a payment of approximately $ 10 million, according to the New York Times.

When they suspended his accounts, the platforms said Trumps on the riot risked encouraging new violence. At the time, legal experts said that similar prosecution had been rejected because technological companies have the right to execute their platforms as they see fit.

However, the colonies come when the technology giants have adopted a more conciliatory approach, if not squarely, of the interests of Trump and Republicans since he took office in January.

After Elon Musk acquired X then known as Twitter at the end of 2022, he restored Trumps' account; Meta followed out in February 2023 and Youtube the following month.

Musk, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and the CEO of Alphabet Sundar Pichai all seated at the center of the inauguration of Trumps, and the social media platform has returned the content efforts of the content that republican users have compared to censorship.

Last week, YouTube said that he would restore certain prohibited accounts for violating the now disappeared rules intended to limit the repeated publication of disinformation, including the results of the 2020 elections. In its advertisement, the company said that it values ​​conservative votes on its platform and recognizes that these creators have an in-depth scope and play an important role in civic speech.

This story has been updated with additional details.

