Some tariff income will go to American farmers





<br /> (Newspaper) President Donald Trump plans to distribute part of this price to American farmers to compensate for the damage caused by samples, he announced Thursday to a bilateral meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Would give it to our farmers who, for a little while, will be injured, said Trump. Until he comes into play, prices come into play, to their advantage. Agricultural nations have expressed their concern for Trumps prices, especially on China, which is the best buyer for the American soy and sorghum. The prices have led to less orders abroad for farmers, who say that their usual customers have turned to other suppliers. I am not optimistic that China will come back and buy en masse, which is really what we need, said the Iowa farmer David Weaver, Newsnation. China has been our best soy customer for years for decades. And when your best customer starts to have doubts, it is not good for the agricultural economy. Experts in agricultural policy have said that these markets may have left for good,Even if the prices are raised. Trump said the prices have brought 31 billion dollars For the United States, although the difficult data of this number has not been published publicly. A piece of this income will make sure that our farmers are in great shape, Trump said. The exact amount for each farmer and the way he would be disseminated was not immediately established. In April, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins told Newsnation that the administration was working on a package to help alleviate the damage caused bypriceto American farmers if necessary. Rebout price previously offered Earlier this year, senator Josh Hawley (R-MO.) Send pricing Intended to allow Americans who work hard to benefit from the wealth that prevails over the prices returns to this country. Under the legislation, American adults would receive at least $ 600, just like each dependent child. The total discount for a dink (Double income, no children), for example, would be at least $ 1,200, while a family of four could receive $ 2,400. Payments could increase if pricing income exceeds current projections for 2025, according to a press release from the Hawleys office describing the proposed legislation. They could also decrease according to household income. Trump expressed his support for the idea, Say journalists In July, the United States has so much money because of the rates that thought of a small discount. At the end of September, Hawleys Bill was referred to the Senate Finance Committee.

