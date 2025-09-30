Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes the Gaza plan for US President Donald Trump, says it is a viable long -term way





On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the 20 -point proposal from US President Donald Trump on Tuesday to end the war in Gaza, describing it as a “viable path to peace, security and long -term sustainable and sustainable development” in the region. In an article on X, the Prime Minister also expressed the hope that “all those concerned will meet behind the initiative of President Trump and will support this effort to end conflicts and ensure peace”. Monday, t The White House published a 20-point document that called for an immediate cease-fire, an exchange of hostages held by Hamas for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, the disarmament of Hamas and a transitional government led by an international organization. The proposal was published following a meeting between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the oval office earlier during the day. It was the fourth visit of the Israeli leader to the White House since Trump took office in January of this year. Speaking alongside Netanyahu in the White House, Trump said that they were very close to an elusive agreement, but warned that Israel would have “full American support” to act if Hamas rejected the plan. For his part, Netanyahu congratulated Trump as an Imi in Israel, but also put a certain distance between him and certain articles in the plan of the American chief, including the requested reforms of the internationally recognized Palestinian authority and the prospects of a possible Palestinian state. While Hamas said that he had not yet received Trump's proposal, the Palestinian Authority praised the president’s efforts and reiterated his commitment to work with the United States and partners to conclude a full agreement, WAFA news agency reported. During the United Nations General Assembly last week, the United States unveiled a 9-point peace plan in the Middle East to end the almost two-year war in Gaza. He called for the return of all hostages, living and dead, no other Israeli attack on Qatar and a new dialogue between Israel and the Palestinians for “peaceful coexistence”. The world reacts to Trump's plan Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the proposal, praised Trump's “management” and said that Islamabad would support a two -state solution. “It is also my firm conviction that President Trump is fully ready to help any way necessary to make this understanding extremely important and urgent to become a reality,” he tweeted. In a joint declaration, the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkey, Qatar and Egypt welcomed the “leadership and the sincere efforts of Trump” and praised the plan as a path to end the conflict, rebuild Gaza and prevent West Bank. While French President Emmanuel Macron described the plan “an important chance to end the war and free hostages”, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said that the proposal “could mark a turning point, allowing a permanent cessation of hostilities, the immediate release of all hostages and full and secure humanitarian access”. Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called “all parties to meet and work with the American administration to finalize this agreement and put it in reality”. The German Minister of Foreign Affairs, Johann Wadephul, said that the plan offers hundreds of thousands of people suffering from Gaza and that the opportunity should not be wasted, urging Hamas to grasp it. – ends (With Reuters entries) Posted on: Sep 30, 2025

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/viable-pathway-to-long-term-and-sustainable-peace-pm-modi-welcomes-trumps-gaza-plan-2795483-2025-09-30 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos