Viable face towards long -term peace: PM Modi welcomes Donald Trump's Gaza Plan





Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed President Donald Trumps on Tuesday, the announcement of a full plan to end the Gaza conflict. Modi hoped that all those concerned will meet behind the initiative and will support this effort to end conflicts and ensure peace

We welcome President Donald J Trumps the announcement of a full plan to end the Gaza conflict. It provides a viable path to peace, security and long -term and sustainable development for the Palestinian and Israeli people, as well as for the region of the greatest Western Asia, said Prime Minister Modi in an article on X.

President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on September 29 that they had agreed to end the war in Gaza. However, it is not clear if Hamas will accept the conditions.

We hope that all those concerned will meet behind the initiative of President Trumps and will support this effort to end conflicts and ensure peace.

We hope that all those concerned will meet behind the initiative of President Trumps and will support this effort to end conflicts and ensure peace, said the Prime Minister.

20 -point Trump proposal The global plan of 20 points to put an end to the Gaza conflict calls for Gaza to become a de -radicalized area without terrorism which does not threaten its neighbors and its redevelopment commitments for the benefit of the inhabitants of Gaza, who suffered more than sufficient.

The plan would establish a temporary board of directors which would be led by Trump and included former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

The White House published Trumps' full plan to end the Gaza conflict shortly before Trump's joint press conference alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in which they both praised the plan.

While Hamas has declared in the past that he would accept to take a step back to govern Gaza, the militant group refused to disarm, which Netanyahu has long asked for any long -term truce to end the war.

Eight Muslim states welcome the plan A joint declaration of the advantageous ministers of Qatar, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Pakistan, Trkiye, Saudi Arabia and Egypt welcomed sincere Americans to end the war in Gaza.

“The ministries affirm their desire to engage positively and constructively with the United States and the parties to finalize the agreement and to ensure its implementation, in a manner which ensures the peace, security and stability of the peoples of the region,” said the joint declaration of the foreign ministers of eight Muslim states.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/pm-narendra-modi-welcomes-donald-trumps-gaza-plan-viable-pathway-to-long-term-and-sustainable-peace-israel-hamas-11759204576144.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos