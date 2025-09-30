Peter Franklin is an assistant editor -in -chief of Unterd.

Andy Burnham is not the only explosion in the past haunting his party conference. There is another ghost that begins to take a body form and its name is Boris Johnson. To be fair to the former Prime Minister, he did not say almost as much as Burnham to undermine his head of the current party – but he did not have: the polls speak for themselves.

Just a little overhaul about the place where we are currently: the last Yougov MRP Shows that the conservative party losing two thirds of its deputies (and that, of course, is after losing two thirds of the deputies that we had before the general elections of last year).

What could be more, this is one of the less Pessimistic survey scenarios. During the weekend, Ipsos Put us on a miserable 14% of the votes, the lowest level of the long history of the company. And don't forget, last week's shock from Discover nowwho put usfourth Place, two points behind the Liberal Democrats.

Of course, an elevator for Ed Davey after his party conference does not completely mistreat for Kemi Badenoch. But if there is no boost comparable to the following conservative fortunesherConference, then it would be a very different affair. If we do not progress by Christmas, it's time to press the red button.

It should be remembered that panic is a survival mechanism. When you face a certain death, suddenly doingsomething – Indeed, almost anything – is a better survival strategy than simply sitting there. This is why, for the first time, I can see a way back for Boris Johnson. It is not, of course, a very wide path (the strait is the door and narrow is the path) but a greasy pigcould almost manage it.

To start, he does not need a credible plan for conservative victory in the next general elections; Not when the immediate challenge is fundamental survival as a major political party. The priority is to get out of the extinction zone and to return to the type of vote that Rishi Sunak obtained in 2024. # # #

Johnson has the potential for this, at least. Back in May, vote Moreover in common, he has shown that he would increase, as a leader, conservative support by the required margin, largely at the expense of Reform UK.

Ok, if this is the case to bring the blonde beast, what would it take to get there?

The first obstacle is the one he shares with Burnham: the need for a seat before the next election of management. This, in turn, requires an absolute banker of a by -election, because losing would be unthinkable. So, with high reform, is there in the country where a conservative candidate is sure to win?

Passing through the2024 resultsThe safest conservative headquarters is Richmond and Northallerton, with a majority of 12,185. So could the assigned deputy make room for Johnson? Uh, no – not when the holder is a certain Sunak.

Even if Rishi had decided to stop Yorkshire for California, there is no guarantee that Reform UK would not grasp the seat. THE IntentionThe model currently shows a reform in second place and it is with the holder of Sunak and without any anti-bordee.

The only safe by -way election for Boris would have been in a constituency held by the Conservatives where the reform and the libes are in a weak starting position. But is there anywhere in England where such conditions apply? In this case, there are! There is a cover of seats in northwestern London where local conservatives are unusual.

Harrow East is particularly promising, where Nowcast currently has 51%preservatives, 17%work, 13%reform and six percent Libs DEMS. In addition, it is not far from the old stamping field of Johnson from Uxbridge. If the assigned deputy, Bob Blackman (who celebrates his 70th anniversary next year) had decided to retire, it would be difficult to think of a more winning by -election for our and future king.

Of course, Blackman is also chairman of the 1922 committee … which reminds me of an alternative way of which Johnson could become eligible to present himself to leaders: a change in rules. If he was authorized to lead the party outside the municipalities – perhaps as a peer – then he could wait for the next general elections to find and fight a commons seat. I admit it would be look A little desperate. But, as mentioned, we aredesperate.

Assuming that special arrangements are taken, could Johnson defeat Robert Jenrick and other rivals of management? Yes – if there are more polls which demonstrate that only Boris can recover enough reform support to guarantee the survival of the conservatives.

But that always leaves the greatest unique obstacle to a Johnson return: Johnson himself. It is not only familiar defects, but its assessment in office. Above all, there is the “Boriswave”, the record push of immigration not of the EU named after the Prime Minister who let this happen. To mix my sea metaphors, how can Boris be freed fromthatalbatross?

Well, not by means of his usual joke. He tried it last week in his interview withHarry Cole. Contested on the figures, he referred to the exceptional influx of Ukrainian refugees and Hong Kongers fleeing the oppression of Xi Jinping.

But as he escaped, there was agraphic displayed behind him showing that these two sources represent only the foam on the Boriswave. The same goes for the number of physician doctors and nurses. And as for the argument that Boriswave was an economic necessity, it is enough to look at the level of work of the British

(and among recent migrants, by the way) to see that this is not true.

So there is a means that Boris can escape the weight of his inheritance? There are, but he won't like him.

He will have to admit that mistakes have been made. Then he will have to apologize. And, finally, he needs to blow up the cover in the whole serious affair – explaining exactly how and why everything was so horrible. It is something that Badenoch and the pretenders of the 2024 management should have done following the general elections (and, in fact, what she promised to do).

Instead, they chose to move quickly in the False name of the party unity. As a result, the dirty linen of our last five years in Power moved, poisoning the leadership of Badenoch and suffocating any chance of conservative cover. Far from avoiding the bitterness of recrimination, we outsourced it to reform the United Kingdom instead – which used it to feed their increase at our expense.

Yes, we deleted the vicious internal conflicts which characterized our previous period in exile from 1997 to 2010, but which also lacked the research of soul which opened the way to the detoxification of the conservative brand. Today, we have to embark on a similar, although painful cathartic process. Only this time, we cannot afford to take so much time on this subject, not with a reform that breathes in the neck.

If someone can speed up the process, it's Johnson. First, he was there at the center of the government and knows where the bodies are buried. Second, it has the energy to compete with Nigel Farage for political attention. And thirdly, that does not care to sow the necessary discord – after all, he did enough in the past.

However, where he is likely not to fail, this is the other necessary element: his desire to start with a complete admission of his own part in the fall of the Conservative Party.

Such a degree of humility could strike its detractors also beyond the areas of the possibility. Again, would need a miracle anyway; It could as well be this one.