Jokowi joins Bloomberg New Economy Board, focuses on AI and data





Solo, C. Java. Former Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo has officially joined the Bloomberg New Economy World Advisory Council, a platform dedicated to the economic transformation of emerging markets. The initiative, launched in 2018, aims to fill the centers of changing economic power from western to east and from north to south, bringing together current and old heads of state, main ministers, multinational CEOs and innovators to meet world economic challenges. Jokowi revealed that the invitation came at the start of this year. “I received the offer in January and I accepted it. In March, Michael Bloomberg personally called for congratulating me to have joined the Bloomberg New Economy Global Advisory Board,” said Jokowi Beritasatu.com Tuesday. The former president said that he intended to raise problems concerning economic intelligence, a process which he described as vital for collaboration and rapid decision -making in government and business. “Economic intelligence is crucial. It allows collaboration, evaluation and faster economic decision -making,” said Jokowi. He stressed the importance of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, 5G and the Internet of Things, as well as the use of economic data in real time. “These are required by countries and businesses. I think they will be central subjects in the next Bloomberg New Economy forums,” he added. Jokowi also said that Indonesia experience with economic initiatives could serve as a model for other countries. “Ideas that have proven to be effective in Indonesia or in Anase countries could be precious for global implementation,” he said. Jokowi personalities in the Advisory Council are eminent personalities, notably the former Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Vice-Prime Minister Singapore Gan Kim Yong, the former American trade secretary Gina Raimondo, the co-founder of Moderna, Noubar Afeyan, and the CEO of the management of Soros and CIO Dawn Fitzpatrick. The Bloomberg New Economy Forum will return to Singapore from November 19 to 21, 2025, under the theme “Floriving in A Age of Extremes”. The event will showcase plenary sessions, discussion groups and opportunities for participants to create partnerships and develop innovations aimed at stimulating global prosperity. For Jokowi, participation in the forum represents a continuation of its post-presidency commitment in global economic discourse. Asked about potential travel commitments, he affirmed his desire to attend international events when he is invited. Bloomberg New Economy describes himself as a global platform for dialogue on economic transformation, summoning government leaders, business and civil society to deal with the greatest challenges of global prosperity and collaborate on solutions. Tags: keywords:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jakartaglobe.id/news/jokowi-joins-bloomberg-new-economy-board-focuses-on-ai-and-data The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos