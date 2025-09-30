The PM Modi welcomes Donald Trumps Gaza Peace Plan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the 20 -point peace proposal for Gaza which was announced by US President Donald Trump on Monday September 29, 2025).

The peace proposal for Gaza aims to end the war between the activists of Israel and Hamas and requires the return of all the hostages, alive and dead, within 72 hours of a cease-fire.

We welcome the announcement by President Donald J. Trump of a full plan to end the Gaza conflict. It provides a viable path to peace, security and long -term development and sustainable for the Palestinian and Israeli people, as well as for the region of the greatest Western Asia. We – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 30, 2025

In the X Post of Tuesday September 30, 2025), Mr. Modi said that we welcome President Donald J. Trumps announces a full plan to end the Gaza conflict. It provides a viable path to peace, security and long -term development and sustainable for the Palestinian and Israeli people, as well as for the region of the greatest Western Asia.

The X Post has also said that we hope that all those concerned will meet behind the initiative of President Trumps and will support this effort to end conflicts and ensure peace.

World leaders welcome Trumps Gaza Peace Plan

The Palestinian government welcomed Mr. Trumps planning to end the War of Israel-Hamas, and they promised to make reforms required by the United States

The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Egypt welcomed Monday, September 29, 2025), the American president won the announcement to end the war in Gaza, according to a joint statement.

Ministers, as well as other Arab and Islamic foreign ministers, said they were ready to cooperate positively with the United States and the parties concerned to finalize the agreement and ensure its implementation.

The president of Frances, Emmanuel Macron, declared Monday September 29, 2025) that he had welcomed Mr. Trumps the commitment to end the war in Gaza and to guarantee the release of all hostages.

I expect Israel to be resolutely committed on this basis. Hamas has no choice but to immediately release all hostages and follow this plan, Macron said in a press release on X.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday (September 29, 2025) praised the efforts to end the war in Gaza with a new plan.

We call on all sides to meet and work with the American administration to finalize this agreement and put it in reality. Hamas should now accept the plan and put an end to misery, by laying their arms and by releasing all the remaining hostages. Mr. Starmer said.

(With agency entries)