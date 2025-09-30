Politics
The PM Modi welcomes Donald Trumps Gaza Peace Plan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the 20 -point peace proposal for Gaza which was announced by US President Donald Trump | Photo credit: Ani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the 20 -point peace proposal for Gaza which was announced by US President Donald Trump on Monday September 29, 2025).
The peace proposal for Gaza aims to end the war between the activists of Israel and Hamas and requires the return of all the hostages, alive and dead, within 72 hours of a cease-fire.
In the X Post of Tuesday September 30, 2025), Mr. Modi said that we welcome President Donald J. Trumps announces a full plan to end the Gaza conflict. It provides a viable path to peace, security and long -term development and sustainable for the Palestinian and Israeli people, as well as for the region of the greatest Western Asia.
The X Post has also said that we hope that all those concerned will meet behind the initiative of President Trumps and will support this effort to end conflicts and ensure peace.
World leaders welcome Trumps Gaza Peace Plan
The Palestinian government welcomed Mr. Trumps planning to end the War of Israel-Hamas, and they promised to make reforms required by the United States
The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Egypt welcomed Monday, September 29, 2025), the American president won the announcement to end the war in Gaza, according to a joint statement.
Ministers, as well as other Arab and Islamic foreign ministers, said they were ready to cooperate positively with the United States and the parties concerned to finalize the agreement and ensure its implementation.
The president of Frances, Emmanuel Macron, declared Monday September 29, 2025) that he had welcomed Mr. Trumps the commitment to end the war in Gaza and to guarantee the release of all hostages.
I expect Israel to be resolutely committed on this basis. Hamas has no choice but to immediately release all hostages and follow this plan, Macron said in a press release on X.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday (September 29, 2025) praised the efforts to end the war in Gaza with a new plan.
We call on all sides to meet and work with the American administration to finalize this agreement and put it in reality. Hamas should now accept the plan and put an end to misery, by laying their arms and by releasing all the remaining hostages. Mr. Starmer said.
(With agency entries)
Published – September 30, 2025 09:12
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pm-modi-and-other-world-leaders-welcome-gaza-peace-plan/article70111569.ece
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump to meet Xi Jinping for Fakti.bg – World strategies
- The deployment of Portland troops should cost at least $ 3.8 million
- Turkish President – Monitor of the Middle East
- Laws, conventions and vital element of democracy
- Why government closings only seem to occur in the United States
- Here are the 3 most romantic autumn drives in Oregon here is Oregon
- Crestwood Aldi shoppers warned of possible measles exposure – NBC Chicago
- Men's hockey: Media Day Notebook – Penn State
- What could happen when the US government was shutdown? | | | |]New BBC
- Gandapur blame aleema khan for rifts within the last
- FIFA VP: not Trump's call to move the World Cup matches in 2026
- The PM can meet Trump at the top of the Anase