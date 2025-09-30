Pti fights internal flaw on imrans rigidity





A collage of images of the PM assistant on public and political affairs Rana Sanaullah and the founder of PTI Imran Khan. Pid / Reuters / File

Islamabad: The adviser of the Prime Ministers on political affairs Rana Sanaullah accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) the founder Imran Khan on Monday to seek chaos rather than dialogue, an assertion that ironically reflects their party leader to adopt a reconcillay approach.

Speaking to the news, Rana Sanaullah said that the government, including the Prime Minister himself, had repeatedly extended dialogue offers in PTI, but these openings had been rejected. Imran Khan does not want talks; He wants chaos, said Rana. He uses all possible means to encourage his supporters to demonstrations and violence.

Interestingly, the same dynamic seems to exist within PTI. According to the initiates of the party, while a majority of PTI parliamentarians are impatient for political dialogue, Imran Khan remains reluctant to continue this path.

A senior PTI official told the news that efforts were underway to persuade Khan to allow the party to engage in talks without imposing prerequisites or deadlines. Managers such as Ali Amin Gandapur and Barrister Gohar were invited to convince Imran Khan to give a fair chance dialogue, said the chief. The government should also keep the door to open talks and give our second -level management space to persuade it.

Sources within PTI have confirmed that Gandapur, the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is one of those who strongly promote dialogue. He believes that negotiations are essential to obtain a political space for the party and request relief for his imprisoned leadership, notably Imran Khan. Gandapur held a detailed meeting with Khan in Adiala prison on Monday, although the outcome of their discussion remains unexpected.

Adding to the internal parts of the parties is the resentment among the leaders of the PTI towards the parties of parties parties parties and the associated youtubers. Several leaders complain in private that the lagging behind online relentlessly by the digital supporters Ptis stifles the internal debate and discourages moderate voices.

We cannot express honest opinions because the trolls want everyone to adopt the same aggressive and coarse tone as theirs, a senior leader has deplored. If this continues without control, it will not strengthen the most extreme views than hatred and intolerance.

While the Gulf widens between the leadership of the PTIS and its rank and its deposits, and the government's openings have repeatedly rejected, the prospects for significant political dialogue seem to be increasingly uncertain.

