Prime Minister Modi welcomes Trump's Gaza Plan, the American president welcomes Pakistan support several times

The Pakistani Prime Minister was one of the first leaders to welcome the plan.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on September 30, welcomed US President Donald Trumps the announcement of a plan to end the war in Gaza, calling him a viable path for lasting peace in Western Asia.

In an article on X, Modi said that the initiative provides a viable path to peace, security and long -term development for the Palestinian and Israeli people, as well as for the West Asian region. He added that India hoped that all those concerned would meet behind the initiative of President Trumps and will support this effort to end conflicts and ensure peace.

Trump revealed the 21 points proposal At the White House on September 29 alongside the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling him a complete path to peace which could bring peace and prosperity for the whole region. He urged the Palestinians to assume responsibility for their destiny.

Netanyahu said that Israel would retain responsibility for security in Gaza and warned that if Hamas rejected the plan, Israel would end the easy or hard work.

The plan provides for a transitional administration in Gaza excluding Hamas and the Palestinian Authority, the United States in a supervision role. Reuters said former British Prime Minister Tony Blair was discussed as a possible member of the temporary organization.

It begins Reconstruction and humanitarian aid guarantee no displacement of the Gazans and excluding the annexation of Hamas from the West Bank would be required to disarm, while Israel would maintain a security perimeter around Gaza. THE New York Times said all Israeli hostages are released in exchange for thousands of Palestinian prisoners. Hamas fighters would be offered a safe passage abroad, although no country of reception has been appointed.

Repeated praise for Sharif, General Munnir

During the press conference, Trump repeatedly welcomed the role of Pakistans in supporting the agreement. He declared that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the General Chief of the Army Asim Munir were incredible people, were with us from the start and supported him 100%. Dawn And India today noted that he mentioned them more than once.

The Pakistani Prime Minister had been One of the first leaders to welcome the planpublishing on this subject on his X account at the end of September 29. I praise the president prevails over leadership and the vital role played by special envoy Steve Witkoff to end this war, he wrote.

Sharif had met Trump in the White House last week the first time that a Pakistani Prime Minister had a meeting with the American president in six years. He also met Trump as part of a cohort of Muslim leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

The proposal led to rapid reactions in Europe. German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said it was a unique opportunity For the inhabitants of sustainable Gaza an unimaginable humanitarian distress. French President Emmanuel Macron said Hamas had No choice to immediately release all the hostages and follow this planAdding that peace must be based on a two -state solution.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer urged All sides to meet With Washington and in a hurry to put his arms. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said the humanitarian crisis was a Totally unjustifiable tragedy and urged acceptance of the agreement. The president of the European Council, Antonio Costa, praised the positive response of Netanyahus and stressed that Hostilities must end and all hostages must be published immediately.

Of the region, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkey, Qatar and Egypt leadership and sincere efforts And its commitments to rebuild Gaza and prevent the movement. But they also said that Gaza should be fully integrated into the West Bank in a Palestinian state under international law.

THE Palestinian authority The welcome of sincere and determined efforts and reiterated its commitment to work on a solution to two states.

Qatar and Egypt presented the plan to Hamas negotiators, who examine it in good faith, according to AP. An official in Hamas told AFP that the group had not yet obtained the proposal officially.

The White House event ended without questions from journalists. Dwing Note that important problems did not remain resolved, in particular how Hamas could be convinced to comply, how demilitarization would be applied and where the members of Hamas offered a safe passage could be resettled.

