Profile of Agus Suparmanto who claimed to win the Congress X PPP, his wealth reached RP1.65 Billion

The name Agus Saparmanto is discussed after claiming to be the winner of the Uni Development Party Congress (PPP). So what does its face look like? To find out, see the profile of Agus Suparmanto in the following article.

The launch of Voi, the 10th PPP Congress at the Mercure, Ancol, North Jakarta hotel on Saturday September 27, 2025 gave birth to a leadership dualism. The two candidates to the President General, namely Muhammad Mardiono and Agus Saparmanto, both won the victory in the Congress.

On Saturday evening, Marono said for the first time that he had been elected by acclamation as the PPP president for the period 2025-2030. He said that around 80% of the total participants agreed that the 10th PPP Congress would take rapid measures and eliminated the President by acclamation.

However, the next day, the declaration was refused by the president of the advisory council of the PPP Muhammad Romahurmuziy. The man who is called Rommy said that participants in the X Party congress had chosen Agus Saparmanto at the head of the PPP for the period 2025-2030.

“PPP already has a new leader, Mr. Agus Saparmanto,” said Rommy at the X PPP Congress Tasyakuran event on Sunday September 28, 2025.

Romy assessed that Agus Saparmanto was eligible as a candidate for the President, and had a member card of the PPP and had experience in executive, legislative and judicial institutions. The PPP X Congress Committee also examined KTA Agus Saparmanto during the first plenary session in the eighth congress.

Rommy said that AGUS and 12 FORMATUR had 30 days to organize the new PP management.

On this subject, AGUS SUPARMANTO said that he would immediately record the new management of his party with the ministry of Law.

“We will immediately register, register with the law ministry,” said Agus.

The Profile Agus Saparmanto is the Minister of Commerce of the Republic of Indonesia during the second term of the management of President Joko Widodo, namely the period 2019-2024. However, Agus did not hold the position for a long time. He was appointed by Jokowi as Minister of the Trade on October 23, 2019 and was dismissed on December 22, 2020.

Before being appointed minister, the man born in Jakarta on December 23, 1965, was a framework for the National Awakening Party (PKB). His party is one of the Jokowi-Ma'ruf Amin's Pair support parties in the 2019 presidential election.

In addition to embarking on policy, AGUS also participated in sports by becoming the general president of the board of directors of the All-Indonesian Association Budget (PB IKASI) for two terms, namely 2014-2018 and 2018-2022, Cité d'Antara.

This is not enough there, the profile of Agus Saparmanto is also a prosperous businessman. He is the director of the PT Ganganan Manggar Biliton (GMB) who operates in Bangka Belitung.

In 2016, the company led by Agus worked on a project to build ship's quay in Manggar, precisely on the banks of the Manggar river, East Belitung. The project was carried out with a subsidiary of PT Timah TBK, namely PT Dok and Air Kantung Shiphip (PT DAK).

In more detail, the following is the professional career of Agus Suparmanto who claims to be the winner of the PPP Congress:

Referring to the report on the assets of state administrators (LHKPN) of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPM) on the date of submission of March 31, 2021, the total assets of Agus Suparmanto reached RP1 625 410 685,152.

The assets are made up of:

In the LHKPN, Agus was recorded as having a debt of 91,018,626 324 IDR. Thus, the total active assets of Agus Saparmanto after having deduced a debt of 1,625 410 685 152 IDR.

This is information on the profile of Agus Suparmanto. Get news updates from other options only on VOI.ID.

