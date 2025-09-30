What is the plan to end the Gaza War offered by Trump and Netanyahu





Amna Naaz:

President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a plan to end the war in Gaza today. But Hamas has not yet agreed and there are questions about its implementation.

Nick Schifrin begins our cover.

Nick Schifrin:

Today at the White House, a presidential declaration from the end of an era.

Donald Trump, President of the United States: it is eternity. It's forever.

(Shots)

Nick Schifrin:

It's been 724 days since the terrorist attacks on October 7 in Hamas, 724 days of war in Gaza. And if Hamas accepts this agreement, the cannons were silent within 72 hours.

Donald Trump:

He shouldn't need a shot, perhaps for eternity.

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Prime Minister:

I support your plan to end the war in Gaza, which achieves our war objectives. He will bring back to Israel all our hostages, will dismantle the military capacities of Hamas, will end his political rule and ensure that Gaza never represents a threat to Israel again.

Nick Schifrin:

In a 20 -point plan published by the White House, the agreement would publish the 50 Israeli hostages currently in Gaza, both dead and alive. Israeli soldiers would withdraw into phases marked in a menu of the White House, but would remain in what the plan calls a safety buffer zone.

Benjamin Netanyahu:

Gaza will be demilitarized. Israel will retain responsibility for security, including a security perimeter in the foreseeable future.

Nick Schifrin:

But the plan declares – the quote – “Conditions can finally be in place for a credible route towards self -determination and the Palestinian state.”

Donald Trump:

There are many Palestinians who wish to live in peace, a lot. I saw so much. And they have support. And I put the Palestinians in challenge to take responsibility for their destiny, because that is what we give them.

Nick Schifrin:

Hamas would not be authorized to govern Gaza, and the combatants who have given up violence would receive an amnesty.

Foreign troops would ensure security and form the Palestinian police. And until the Palestinian Authority – the quotation – “has completed its reform program”, Gaza would be led by a transitional organization called the Peace Council chaired by President Trump and including former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

Benjamin Netanyahu:

The AP could not have any role in Gaza without undergoing a radical and authentic transformation. And that means putting an end to remuneration to kill, by changing the toxic textbooks that teach hatred to Jews, Palestinian children, stopping the incentive in the media, ending the law against Israel at the ICC, the CIJ, recognizing the Jewish state and many, many other reforms.

Nick Schifrin:

Regional officials say to “PBS News Hour” tonight that Qatar and Turkey are pressure on Hamas to accept the agreement. But if they don't, Israel will carry out its current plans to take over the city of Gaza.

Donald Trump:

I have the feeling that we are going to have a positive response. But if not, as you know, Bibi, you would have a more complete support to do what you would have to do.

Benjamin Netanyahu:

This can be done the easy way or it can be done to the hard. But it will be done.

Nick Schifrin:

Until now, in Gaza, it was hard. There is destruction with regard to the eye. And the sky today is dispersed of precautions, Israeli messages urging the Gazans to evacuate. Satellite images show that Israel shave what remains of Gaza City. It is the Sheikh Radwan district, formerly a densely populated area, now flattened.

Today, Gazans, we have heard desperate skepticism.

Wael Al-Mamlouk, moved Gazan (via the interpreter):

They negotiate and we live in fire, under oppression and injustice. Each day, Gaza is wiped out and the unjust world looks at us. Until when?

Mohammed Abu Banat, moved Gazan (by the interpreter):

We die to die for the love of God, as you can see this destruction. Who will reconstruct this destruction? Who will do it? Who will do this in Gaza?

Nick Schifrin:

It is an understatement. The end of the war will require apparently insurmountable reconstruction, assuming that the two parties can finally end this war.

Tonight, two regional officials confirm that Qatar and Egypt have officially presented the plan in Hamas. There has not yet been an answer. But, Amna, Hamas should release all hostages before a complete Israeli withdrawal. It is not something that Hamas has been willing to accept so far.

Amna Naaz:

Nick, I know that you also reported the fact that during the meeting at the White House, the president facilitated a telephone call. Tell us about that and why is it important.

Nick Schifrin:

Yes, an extraordinary telephone call between the Prime Ministers of Israel and Qatar, about three weeks after Israel bombed the capital of Qatar, Doha, targeting, but Hamas' political leaders lacked.

And, today, in the oval office, President Trump calling the Prime Minister of Doha with Bibi Netanyahu in the room. And Netanyahu said he – quotes – “regrets” that a Qatari was killed in the attack and – quotes – “has no plan to violate your sovereignty again.”

Steve Witkoff, the ambassador tonight, said that apologies. It was certainly a rare mea culpa of Netanyahu, Amna, the same day he accepted the president's peace plan, despite the fact that he said that he would manage Hamas once and for all on the battlefield – Amna.

Amna Naaz:

Nick Schifrin reported this evening on our main story in the White House.

Nick, thank you.

Nick Schifrin:

THANKS.

