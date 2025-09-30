Face of long -term peace: in the middle of the price chill, the PM Modi welcomes Trumps Gaza Peace Plan | India News

A few hours after US President Donald Trumps plans to end the war in Gaza was announced in Washington, DC, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed him on Tuesday and expressed the hope that all those concerned will meet behind the initiative and will support this effort to end conflicts and ensure peace.

We welcome President Donald J. Trumps the announcement of a full plan to end the Gaza conflict. It provides a viable path to peace, security and long -term development and sustainable for the Palestinian and Israeli people, as well as for the region of the greatest Western Asia.

The war in Gaza killed more than 66,000, after the attacks of October 7, 2023, of Hamas killed 1,200 people and led 250 people hostage.

The White House has published a 20-point document which requested an immediate cease-fire, an exchange of hostages held by Hamas for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, the disarmament of Hamas and a transitional government led by an international organization.

The plan provides that all hostilities end immediately. Within 72 hours, Hamas would release all the hostages it holds, alive or dead. Activists still hold 48 hostages, 20 of which are considered by Israel alive.

In return, the plan indicates, Israel would release 250 Palestinians serving life for life in its prisons as well as 1,700 people detained from Gaza since the start of the war, including all women and children. Israel would also give the bodies of 15 Palestinians for each body of a given hostage.

The plan provides for a withdrawal of Israeli troops. But that would only take place after the disarmament of Hamas and that the international security force unfolds to fill the areas that Israeli forces leave.

Hamas would have no part in the administration of Gaza, and all of its military infrastructure, including tunnels, should be dismantled, according to the plan. Members who undertake to live peacefully would be granted an amnesty, and those who wish to leave Gaza are authorized to do so. The international security force would ensure the disarmament of Hamas and would retain order. He would also train the Palestinian police to regain the police.

Humanitarian aid would be authorized to flow into Gaza in large quantities and would be managed by neutral international organizations, including the UN and the Red Crescent. It is not clear if the Gaza humanitarian fund, a controversial alternative distribution system supported by Israel and the United States, would continue to operate.

The proposal indicates that Gaza will be governed by the temporary transitional governance of a technocratic and apolitical Palestinian committee, although it does not appoint any Palestinian individual or group by name as being involved in the transition.

The panel would be supervised by a new international transitional body called the Board of Peace, led by Trump and including other heads of state and members, including former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

The Committee would be responsible for the delivery of the daily management of public services and municipalities in Gaza and would be made up of Palestinians and qualified international experts, which were not identified. Hamas would have no role in the governance of Gazas.