Trump publishes a racist video generated by AI-Ai from Schumer and Jeffries before the closure of the imminent government





While the American government is heading for a closure, President Donald Trump shared a racist video on social networks, which seems to be generated by AI, representing the minority head of the Hakeem Jeffries house wearing a sombrero and a mustache and a chief of the minority in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, speaking to a false voice.

Jeffries and Schumer met Trump a few hours earlier in the White House to discuss the imminent closure.

In the video, Schumer is represented as pleading so that undocumented immigrants get free health care because minority voters hate democrats and could use votes in the next elections.

While Mariachi Music plays in the background of the video, Schumer's false voice says, there is no way to miss him sugar: no one loves Democrats anymore.

The false voice continues to echo the false GOP affirmations on democratic policies and to slam liberal leaders as awakened.

The video was published on the Trumps X account as well as its official Truth social account. CNN contacted the White House to comment.

Shortly after Trump published the video, Jeffries wrote on X, bigotry will not make you anywhere. Cancel the cuts. Reduce the cost. Save health care. We do not retreat.

Schumer followed a few moments later, commenting X, if you think that your closure is a joke, it simply proves what we all know: you cannot negotiate. You can only make anger attacks.

The meeting of the White House between Trump and the two Democratic leaders also included the head of the majority of the Senate John Thune and the president of the Mike Johnson room. It ended without agreement. Government funding is expected to run on Tuesday at midnight on Tuesday. Democratic leaders demanded negotiations on financing health care in exchange for maintaining open government.

Addressing the White House journalists, Schumer described Trump the ultimate decision maker and said that if he accepted some of the things we ask for, what we think that the American people are on health care and the attributions, they can avoid a closure, but there are still great differences between us.

In the social media post, Trump offered an overview of his state of mind towards the Democrats, which he finally needed to keep the government open.

Earlier at the White House, Jeffries stressed that the Democrats wanted to extend subsidies to the Act respecting affordable care. Meanwhile, the Republicans want a clean financing bill to cross the congress to keep the government open as negotiations continue. The subsidies do not express before the end of the year.

More than 20 million Americans are on the point of considerably living bonuses, co-paids and deductibles due to the republican refusal to extend the tax on affordable care law that benefits the Americans in the working class, said Jeffries. The Americans of the working class, their health care, is what was fighting to preserve, defend and strengthen.

