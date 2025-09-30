'Offer a path to …': What PM Modi said on the Trump Gaza Peace Plan





Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed US President Donald Trump on Tuesday to end the conflict in Gaza. He said he provides a viable path for sustainable peace for Israelis and Palestinians. Prime Minister Modi said that the Trump Gaza Peace Plan “provides a viable path to sustainable peace, security and development for the Palestinian and Israeli people.” (File photo) We welcome President Donald J. Trumps the announcement of a full plan to end the Gaza conflict. It provides a viable path to peace, security and long -term development and sustainable for the Palestinian and Israeli people, as well as for the region of the greatest Western Asia, wrote Modi in an article on X. He also expressed the hope that all those concerned will meet behind the initiative of President Trumps and will support this effort to put an end to conflicts and ensure peace. Read also: Explained: What is in Donald Trump's peace plan for Gaza This occurs after the American president announced his plan to end the war in Gaza in the presence of the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday (local time) during the latter's visit to the White House. The peace proposal was accepted by Israel. In addition to India, several countries around the world have welcomed the plan, notably Canada, Qatar, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Egypt. Read also: Trump's cry at Pak PM, Asim Munir for supporting the Gaza plan. Here is what he said What is Trump's Gaza Peace Plan? Donald Trump's peace plan, as published in a New York Times report calls for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza and for the territory to be an area without radicalization of the terrorist who does not constitute a threat to his neighbors. He also proposes the redevelopment of Gaza for the benefit of the people of Gaza. The plan provides for the withdrawal of the Israeli Gaza forces and the release of Israeli hostages by Hamas. He also indicates that after the war, Gaza will be governed under the temporary transitional governance of a technocratic and apolitical Palestinian committee, responsible for the delivery of the daily management of public services and municipalities for the people in Gaza. Hamas and all its factions must not have a role in the governance of Gaza directly, indirectly or in any form whatsoever, depending on the plan.

