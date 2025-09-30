Trump promises stiff prices for foreign films and imported furniture | Donald Trump News





The American president promised a 100% price for films made outside the country.

Posted on September 29, 2025

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, said that he wanted to collect a 100% import tax on the films made outside the country, saying that the cinema had been stolen in Hollywood and the United States.

Publishing on his Truth social platform on Monday, the American president said that the price was intended to solve this long-standing, endless problem.

Our film production company was stolen in the United States of America, by other countries, just like stealing candies for a baby, '' he wrote.

California, with its weak and incompetent governor, has been particularly affected!, He added, the governor of California Gavin Newsom, who is a common flower of Trumps.

We did not know how these prices would work, because movies and television programs can be transmitted digitally without going through ports.

Nor was it clear what it would mean for American films that depend on foreign locations as part of history, such as James Bond franchise.

Analysts note that many films are international co -productions. Nor are goods that are imported conventional, which means that the government should determine how to assess them and when they are even considered imports.

Trump made a similar threat in May, ordering the Ministry of Commerce to immediately start imposing a 100% rate on films produced in foreign land.

At the time, he complained that the American film industry died a very rapid death due to other countries that attracted filmmakers and studios with generous incentives, describing it as a national security threat.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comments from the Reuters news agency on how the prices would be implemented.

There is too much uncertainty, and this last decision raises more questions than the answers, said PP Paolo Pescatore, analyst of the forecast of the PP.

For the moment, as things arise, the costs are likely to increase, and this will inevitably be transmitted to consumers, he said.

The president on Monday, on his same social media platform, also promised significant prices on any country that makes his furniture outside the United States.

He said he was doing it to return the state of North Carolina again, saying that he had completely lost his furniture activity because of China and other countries.

