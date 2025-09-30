



Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised US President Donald Trumps Plan on Tuesday to end the conflict in Gaza. The 20-point peace plan offers an immediate cease-fire in the region torn apart by the war.

In an article on X, Prime Minister Modi said: “We welcome the announcement by President Donald J. Trump to put an end to the Gaza conflict. He provides a viable path to long -term and lasting sustainable and sustainable sustainable development for the Palestinian and Israeli people, as well as for the wider Western Asian region. And of this effort to put an end to conflicts and to secure peace. “

We welcome President Donald J. Trumps the announcement of a full plan to end the Gaza conflict. It provides a viable path to peace, security and long -term development and sustainable for the Palestinian and Israeli people, as well as for the region of the greatest Western Asia. We Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 30, 2025 What the praise of India means in the midst of American strokes PM Modi praise for Trump came after the US administration has again imposed significant tariffs on Indian imports. Trump has even imposed an “penalty rate” on India unjustly to “buy Russian oil”. In addition, India has always rejected Trump's assertion that he arrested a full war between India and Pakistan, after “the Sindoor operation” of India. He even called India [and China] The main donor of the Russian war in Ukraine and called on European nations to impose sanctions on “donors”. The story continues below this announcement Trump's chief sales advisor Peter Navarro even said that India is harvesting war profits. The PM Modi post on X, praising Trump could work as a step towards improving American-Indian relations. Modi's message mentioning “the largest region in Western Asia” reaffirms that solid links are based on shared strategic interests. The post also puts Modi's stamp on Trump's efforts in pursuit of “world peace” [and a Nobel Peace Prize]. While Trump called Modi his “good friend”, he refused to retreat from his pricing requests. The story continues below this announcement The American president went so far as to call India a “dead economy”, while his trade secretary Howard Luxe recently said that India (and Brazil) was to be “set” by the United States. What is Trump's peace plan for Gaza? Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a new peace proposal for Gaza on Monday, urging Hamas to accept or face additional military action. As part of Trump's peace plan, Hamas and Israel should immediately cease hostilities and the first should release 20 living Israeli hostages and put the remains of more than two dead wines dead within 72 hours. In return, Israel releases hundreds of Palestinians currently in detention. “Hamas must abdicate Gaza”: what it means According to sources, British broadcaster BBC spoke, Washington sent the 20 -point proposal to Hamas. The plan specifies that Hamas would be excluded from any future role in the governance of Gaza, while leaving the prospect of a possible Palestinian state open. The story continues below this announcement During a White House press briefing, Trump described the agreement as “a historic day for peace”, but warned that the United States would support Israel to “finish the elimination work of Hamas” if the group rejected the conditions. Netanyahu has strengthened this message, claiming that Israel “will end the work” if Hamas refuses or does not comply. What is in the Palestinian plan? He underlines a major “economic development plan” to rebuild Gaza, declaring that Israel will not occupy or permanently benefit from the territory. Unlike previous proposals, this guarantees the Palestinians that they will not have to leave Gaza. Instead, the plan promises opportunities for them to “stay and build a better future”. The plan intervened shortly after Netanyahu condemned Western recognition of a Palestinian state during a fiery speech to the UN, the brand, this such fact to move a “shame brand”. Many delegates came out during his address. The Palestinian authority, which administers the West Bank, welcomed Trump's plan as “sincere and determined”. In a statement undertaken by the Wafa news agency in Palestine, it reaffirmed its desire to work with the United States, the regional powers and international partners to stop war, ensure that humanitarian aid reaches Gaza and ensure the release of hostages and prisoners. Palestine welcomes the sincere and determined efforts of President Donald Trump to end the Gaza War and confirms his confidence in his ability to find a way to peace. He underlines the importance of partnership with the United States to reach peace More: https://t.co/cyi64uiaul pic.twitter.com/r1s9iswgek WAFA – English press agency (@wafanewsengish) September 30, 2025

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/india/modi-hails-trump-peace-plan-gaza-india-us-tariff-10279482/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos