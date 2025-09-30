Imran RallyLies PTI, rejects the path of terrorism





Rawalpindi:

The senior leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI) relayed on Monday the new instructions of the founder incarcerated by the Imran Khan party, calling on the party to prepare for the next line of conduct, to work for peace rather than terrorism, and denounced what he described as trying to crush the PTI and to steal his mandate.

Addressing the media outside of Adiala prison after the hearing of the Toshakhana-II affair and a meeting with Imran, Aleema Khan said that she had met her brother, who told her that the party had to prepare for the future. “He said we have to work for peace, not to increase terrorism.”

Aleema added that she had informed her of the September 27 rally. “I told him that in your call, people from all over Pakistan have come out.” According to her, the founder of the PTI replied that “Mohin Naqvi destroyed the cricket. Each team is good, but the decisions are false”.

She said Imran told her that the FIA ​​had confronted her about messages on her X account, saying: “They told me your anti-state round posts why should we not proceed against you under the Peca?”

Aleema quoted him as an answer: “I represent 80% of people. How can you prevent a leader with such a representation of talking about his mind?”

She added that he stressed that dialogue, not the conflict, was the way to follow with Afghanistan. “The PTI was crushed and our votes were stolen in the elections. After the 26th amendment, the conscience judges were raised.”

PTI secretary general, Barrister Salman Akram Raja, told journalists that Imran had made “important instructions” that he would share with the parliamentary party. He said the founder expressed his dissatisfaction with the arrangements during the Peshawar rally, in particular the choice of the place.

“He said that the dust was flying and that the arrangements were not appropriate. I will not say that he was not satisfied with the rally himself, but there were questions about the arrangements,” added Raja.

He also referred to an incident where shoes were displayed by party leaders during the rally. “The founder said that party officials should think about the opportunity to transport the public or leave them behind.”

He quoted.

Raja said that the Khan does not intervene directly in party affairs. “It only transmitted the message of the founder to the public. The founder gave clear instructions that the party must be managed by its officials and its leaders. Its story is a pro-state state.

Under prison conditions of the founder of the PTI, Raja said: “In the May 9 trials, business is carried out on WhatsApp.

He added that only four meetings with the founder had been possible due to legal restrictions.

In addition, the lawyer for the founder of the PTI, Salman Safdar, expressed his suspicion that the Trust al-Qadir affair would only be rejected after a verdict was rendered to Toshakhana-II. “Now, it is not possible that the founder and Bushra Bibi be imprisoned in cases of figures, Iddat, Toshakhana-i or al-Qadir,” he said.

“Today is Monday, and at 8 pm, we came out of prison. The power was released in the courtroom, the judge therefore had to adjourn Toshakhana-II despite the legal hours until 3:30 p.m. after 3.30 p.m., evidence will be recorded on the file.”

