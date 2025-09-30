Donald Trumps Medbed Video is under control





After President Donald Trump seemed to remove a video generated by AI-AI on Truth Social to promote new “Medbed” hospitals, the Internet was flooded with the president's defense of what is recognized as a conspiracy theory.

The video, shared on the social media platform on Saturday evening, was recorded by a certain number of X users and shared with the platform after having disappeared from the president's social flow of truth.

Why it matters

The conspiracy theory `Medbed 'takes a significant momentum among supporters, who firmly believe that a technology that can cure patients and slow down the existing aging process is used in these” medbeds “and were kept secret among the elite.

However, the technology described is widely recognized as a purely conspiracy, not based on truth, a belief that has emerged from increasing distrust for traditional medicine.

What to know

In the video that would have been shared on Truth Social since Trump's account, a Lara Trump generated by AI-AI declared on a false Fox News program that the president “announced a new historic health system, the launch of the first American” Medbed “hospitals and a National Medbed” for each citizen “.

Images show hospital beds generated by AI with various types of technologies and scanners, then Trump says, while sitting in what seems to be a false installation of the oval office, which “each American will soon receive its own” medbed “card. With it, you will have guaranteed access to our new hospitals, led by the best doctors in the country, equipped with the most advanced technology in the world”.

“These installations are safe, modern and designed to restore every citizen in full health and strength,” added the false Trump. “This is the start of a new era in American health care.”

The video then turns to Lara, who says that in the first phase, the cards will only be given a “limited” number of citizens, with recording details which will be announced “soon”.

The clip has since become viral on X after a number of users have published a recorded version of the video before being deleted from Truth Social. He seemed to accumulate more than 3,000 likes on Truth Social before he was deleted.

Those who reflected the clip on X were very concerned about what the message meant, while some deemed it “disgusting”.

The video even prompted doctors to express themselves. Dr. Jonathan Reiner, professor of medicine and surgery, who has more than 80,000 subscribers on the platform, said: “It is not a real thing. Medbeds is a theory of the alleged conspiracy that we have magic beds that can heal any disease. It is obviously not true.”

The “medbed” conspiracy theory explained

The conspiracy theory “Medbed” is a belief among certain far -right communities that there is a particular type of medical technology that heals both any disease and slows down the aging process in people and animals. Some people think that he can even repel missing members.

The idea is based on an alternative medicine concept which stipulates that the disease is due to “poor frequencies” in the body, and that putting the “good frequencies” in the body thanks to this technology is reflected in healing, according to an article in the Bureau of Science and Society of McGill University.

References to technology are generally described as hospital beds with MRI scanners and neon lights, and technology uses “the energy of vital force”, or biophotons, as well as ions, light waves, frequencies and all kinds of other things.

We think by believers that the beds have been developed by the military, and in some cases by extraterrestrial technology, and are already used by the richest and most powerful families in the world.

Some supporters of theory also thought that Trump would reveal the devices and make them freely for all the Americans if he won another mandate in the White House after his first mandate as president.

The “Medbed” plot seems to be born of a deep distrust of traditional medicine, which has been amplified on social networks and on the Internet. He also gained momentum during the COVID-19 pandemic, when believers argued that beds and technology could better fight the virus than the vaccine or other forms of treatment.

The conspiracy also gained momentum among Qanon believers. There is an unfounded theory that affirms that Trump puts a secret war against the elite, the pedophiles of Satan in Hollywood, the Democratic Party and the so-called “deep state” in the government.

Some companies have started to market technology, such as Tesla Wellness Hotel and Medbed Center, which is around 45 minutes north of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and offers night rentals in rooms that are equipped with these `Medbeds '' or bio-hearers. “”

The center, which has no connection with the Elon Musk automotive company, has prices from $ 599 and a range up to $ 11,000 for the largest model, with slightly cheaper versions available for animals and children.

He even sells bottled water which, according to her, has been imbued with “the vital energy of energy”, invoicing $ 150 for 24 packs of 16.9 ounces of spring water from Tennessee.

What people say

Ed Krassenstein, an X user with more than a million followers on the platform, wrote in an article: “It is absolutely disgusting. Hikes and the real possibility of losing their coverage.

Aaron Rapar, an X user with more than a million followers on the platform, wrote in an article: “Trump deleted his bizarre article with an AI video from him approving Medbeds, which raises the question of whether he is so confused that he thought it was a real video to speak to him.”

Alex Kaplan, an X user with more than 27,000 subscribers on the platform and researcher for Media Matters, a media progressive guard dog, wrote in an article: “Trump tonight seems to have pushed the false conspiracy theory” Medbed “, which has spread in the far right internet over the years”.

This article contains reports from the Associated Press.

