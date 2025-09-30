American peace plan for Gaza: PM Modi welcomes the proposal for 20 points by Donald Trump; The terms “viable path” towards peace | India News





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the announcement by US President Donald Trump on Tuesday on Tuesday on Tuesday to end the Gaza conflict.“We welcome the announcement by President Donald J Trump of a full plan to end the Gaza conflict. It provides a viable path to peace, security and long -term development for the Palestinian and Israeli people, as well as for the region of the greatest Western Asia, “said Prime Minister Modi in an article on X.Prime Minister Modi has expressed hope that “all those concerned will meet behind the initiative of President Trump and will support this effort to end conflicts and ensure peace”.Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Monday that they agree on a plan to end the Gaza War, although it was not clear if Hamas will accept the conditions.Also read: who will govern Gaza? Donald Trump's 20 points plan explainedGOP leaders predict the War of Israel-Hamas, which began on October 7, 2023, implies a 20-point peace proposal aimed at putting an end to the conflict and preventing a new escalation in the region. The plan provides for an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages and the protection of civilians on both sides. It also underlines the need for stronger regional cooperation and international surveillance to ensure compliance. Trump argued that only a detailed and step -by -step frame can restore stability.Later, Prime Minister Modi also published his welcome from the full plan in Arabic and Hebrew. What if Hamas rejects the agreement?

Hamas has not yet rendered its judgment on the plan of 20 points. The plan provides a ceasefire, the release of hostages by Hamas within 72 hours, the disarmament of Hamas, and a progressive Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, followed by a post-war transition authority led by Trump itself.“I support your plan to put an end to the war in Gaza which reaches our war objectives,” Netanyahu said at a joint press conference with the American president. “If Hamas rejects your plan, your president or if they accept it supposedly, then do everything to counter it, then Israel will end the work by itself.”Trump said that Israel would have his “full support” if Hamas had not accepted the agreement. However, he insisted that peace in the Middle East was “beyond very closely” and described the announcement of the plan as “potentially one of the great days of civilization”.India was one of the first countries to recognize a Palestinian state in 1988 and also supported a two -state solution to the UN.Since the war of almost three years, more than 65,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to the Ministry of Health in Gazas.

