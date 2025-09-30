YouTube will pay $ 22 million Trump to settle the trial on his suspension in 2021





Alphabet, a parent company of Youtube, agreed to pay a total of $ 24.5 million to settle the trial in 2021 of President Donald Trump alleging the “censorship” on the suspension by YouTube of his account for his role in January 6, 2021, the attack on the American Capitol.

The terms of the regulation were disclosed in a judicial file on Monday. YouTube, Google and Alphabet did not admit any reprehensible act and did not agree to modify modifications of policy or product within the framework of the regulations.

The Alphabet Regulations on the Youtube costume come after Meta and X (formerly Twitter) also paid millions of people to resolve similar prosecution. In addition, Paramount Global this summer paid $ 16 million in Trump to set up his trial on a “60 -minute” segment (followed by the FCC approval by Skydance Media de Paramount less than a month later), and Disney in December 2024, agreed $ 15 million to the Trump's presidential library (more than $ 1 million legal) to settle a defamation trial against the news from the ABC and the presentation of the presentation of the George George presentation.

Out of the total of $ 24.5 million, Alphabet will pay $ 22 million to “settle and resolve with the applicant Donald J. Trump any dispute and complaint resulting from action or action, which he ordered to be contributed, in his name, to the trust for the reduction of the National Mall, a 501 (C) (3) exempt from tax dedicated to catering, preservation, preservation, preservation pre-predication, and to the reduction of national mass, to the reduction of the tax, to the reduction, to the preservation, and to a national altitude, to a tax entity, [and] To support the construction of the ballroom in the White House state, ”explains the file.

Alphabet also will pay $ 2.5 million to other plaintiffs in the case-The American Conservative Union, Andrew Baggiani, Austen Fletcher, Maryse Veronica Jean-Louis, Frank Valentine, Kelly Victory and Naomi Wolf-To Settle “Any and All Disputes and Claims Arising Out Of Or Relation to the Action, Distributed Among Them In Accord with the Terms of the Settlement Agreements Executed Between Defendants and Those Applicants, ”according to the file.

A Google representative refused to comment on the regulations. A copy of the payment notice is available on this link.

In July 2021, Trump continued Meta (then called Facebook), Twitter and Google on the moves of Internet companies to suspend his accounts on their platforms following his role in January 6, 2021, assault against the American Capitol, alleging “censorship”. YouTube, on January 12, 2021, had determined that Trump's channel had violated the policy of the site against incentive to violence and suspended his account indefinitely.

In January 2025, just before Trump took office for his second presidential term, Meta agreed to pay $ 25 million to settle the Trump trial alleging censorship on the suspension of the social media giant of his Facebook and Instagram accounts after the attack on January 6. Twitter, which Elon Musk renamed X in July 2023, paid $ 10 million in February 2025 to settle Trump's costume.

YouTube, in March 2023, raised her suspension on Trump, saying that she was weigning risks of violence by letting voters “also hear the main national candidates”. Meanwhile, in January 2023, Meta said it resettled Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts with “new railings in place to dissuade crimes.” Musk restored Trump's account on Twitter / X in November 2022.

In his initial trial against YouTube, Facebook and Twitter, Trump alleged that actions were “unconstitutional” and violated his rights to the first amendment, but that reflects a misunderstanding of what the American Constitution really says. The first amendment prohibits the government from restricting freedom of expression and does not apply to private companies.

Last week, Alphabet revealed that YouTube will soon leave the creators on the platform that have previously been prohibited on content policies now retired-including those prohibiting disinformation content on the American presidential election 2020 and COVVI-19.

