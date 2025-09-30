Politics
See: Trump's prices will soon test the fiscal frugality of Narendra Modi
But they will not want to spend a lot of money by doing so. One of the characteristics of the Modis administration was budgetary sobriety. It tends to avoid spending generously, even in an emergency, rather using its ample political capital to talk about the generosity it distributes.
India exporters think it happens. The Committee was set up to examine what could be done to help them disappoint the companies hoping for financial support: it is stacked with lower level officials that they would not wish, and its mandate is to reduce administrative formalities and reduce costs, not plan a bonanza of subsidies.
This is familiar with the pandemic. At a time when many of his peers lit the tax valves to try to protect their savings, New Delhi rather chose to use credit guarantees and loans. The impact on federal finances has been manageable and the country's macroeconomic stability survived these difficult years. Modi has taken the credit for this, saying that India fiscal prudence during COVVI was an example for the world.
It is likely that something similar will be on the agenda this time. Brazil, which is the only great economy to have been reached by a rate of 50% may have put aside $ 5.5 billion to support people affected by American samples. But Indian officials are only looking for a set of $ 255 million, intended to slightly increase access to credit. And it's just money that was already promised to reused exporters for a post-variety world.
Modis's frugality may not be the only reason why the government hesitates to spend. Some may hope that relations with President Donald Asset will improve in the coming months and exports will resume. Similarly if, all exporters will have to make business in a way until politicians can work something, and a small additional credit will help them do it. But if that's what is behind the governments thinking, then he takes a big risk. Trump could remain uncompromising longer than small businesses can remain solvent, but the government could say that caution is amply justified. Since the budget was presented earlier this year, calls on the federal bag have only increased. Thus, when the officials met last week to decide the amount that the administration will borrow over the next six months, they had an eye on the bond markets. The yields have increased because the Journal of the Government has had the largest sale of a government newspaper in the past three years in August.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman publicly said that higher yields have made her reluctant to borrow. In the end, the government has largely stuck to its financing plans. This corresponds to his propensity to prefer messaging to expenses. This trend has been very visible in recent weeks, when New Delhi has insisted that his reorganization of the indirect tax code should be considered a gift from Modis Diwali for his people.
But the figures suggest that it was not a particularly expensive gift. The Ministry of Finance estimates that the drop in tax will only cost him 48,000 crores ($ 5.4 billion) approximately. The objective of deficit for the current exercise is 4.4% of the gross domestic product, and the new tax rates could change this increase of only 0.1% of GDP once the increase in demand is taken into account.
The problem is that more documents may be necessary in the coming months, especially for sectors where prices of 50% will have a disproportionate impact on jobs.
The best of cases, unless the American president presents himself, is that the government succeeds in reducing administrative formalities and that Indian products become slightly more competitive while new export destinations open, perhaps by a long-term free trade agreement with the European Union. But this would require an unusually short calendar for administrative reform compared to Indian standards, as well as a fairly optimistic vision of the speed with which its exporters can refocus in entirely new markets.
If the prices start to bite before such changes engage, Modi will face a calculation. A few months later, it can be forced to a choice between expensive support and open to certain sectors and its well -deserved reputation for budgetary prudence. Indian companies should be prepared to choose the latter.
The opinions expressed here are the authors, and not econovitime.com
