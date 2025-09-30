BJP veteran chief Vijay Kumar Malhotra died at 93; PM Modi pays homage





The leader of the veteran party of Bharatiya Janata (BJP) and former parliamentary professor Vijay Kumar Malhotra died Tuesday morning at the age of 94. The Delhi BJP confirmed his disappearance, saying that he had followed a treatment at AIMS for a few days. “The leader of the BJP and the first president of the Delhi unit of the Party, Professor Vijay Kumar Malhotra Ji, died this morning. He added that Malhotra's contribution dates back to the Jan Sangh era, when he worked tirelessly to extend the ideology of Sangh in the capital. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned his death on X (formerly Twitter), describing Malhotra as an “exceptional leader” who had a deep understanding of people's problems. “He played a vital role in strengthening our party in Delhi. He is also known for his parliamentary interventions. Pouxed by his death. Condolences to his family and admirers. OM Shanti,” wrote the PM. Shri Vijay Kumar Malhotra Ji distinguished himself as an exceptional leader, who had a very good understanding of the problems of people. He played an essential role in strengthening our party in Delhi. We also remember his parliamentary interventions. Painful by his death. pic.twitter.com/7hplmbxzei Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 30, 2025 A pillar of Delhi's policy, Malhotra was a MP for fivefold and twice a deputy, often considered as the most recognizable face of the BJP in the capital in the 1980s and 1990s. He was also a general councilor of Delhi, an equivalent position to the chief minister of today. By the way, his death occurs just a day after Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the first permanent state office of the BJP of Delhi on Deen Dayal Upadhya Marg, a milestone that party leaders noted that Malhotra imagined for a long time. The party said its fatal remains would be brought to its official residence at 21, Gurdwara Rakabganj Road, around 8:45 am for party workers and admirers to pay tribute. Malhotra was one of the first pillars of the Delhi BJP, serving as head of opposition to the Assembly and was also projected as the party ministerial face in 2008 during an election during which the Congress under Sheila Dikshit maintained its victory sequence. MP Quintuple and Double Delhi deputy, Malhotra, had beaten the candidate of the Manmohan Singh congress in the south of Delhi during the polls of Lok Sabha in 1999. Singh became Prime Minister in 2004. He was the former president of Jana Sangh and the BJP in Delhi. Malhotra was also involved in the sports administration and led several sports bodies during his public life. – ends Posted by: Sonali Verma Posted on: Sep 30, 2025 Settle

