Politics
Rahul Gandhi says that Prime Minister Modi “betrayed” the inhabitants of Ladakh, requests a judicial investigation into the police who drew deaths
Leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha and the head of Congress Rahul Gandhi. Photo: x / @ inindia via PTI
The head of the congress, Rahul Gandhi, Tuesday September 30, 2025), allegedly alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had betrayed the people of Ladakh and had demanded a impartial judicial investigation into the death of four demonstrators in the police who shooted the territory of the Union.
Among the people killed in Ladakh on Wednesday (September 24, 2025) was the veteran of the Kargil War, Tsewang Tharchin.
The leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha, who is part of a four nations tour in South America, posted on X a video of Tharchins father and said, father in the army, son in the patriotism army flows in their blood. However, the government of the BJP pulled and killed this courageous son of the nation, simply because he defended the Ladakh and his rights.
The painful eyes of the fathers ask a question, is it the award for having served the nation today, said Gandhi in his Hindi post.
We demand that a impartial judicial inquiry be carried out in these murders in Ladakh, and the culprits be granted to the most severe pain …
[Prime Minister Narendra] Modi Ji, you betrayed the inhabitants of Ladakh. They demand their rights. Contact them, stop the policy of violence and fear, said the former president of the Congress.
Leh closed after the events: blocked tourists, empty hotels
Leh, the capital of Ladakh, attended a tourist crisis following violent protests concerning state requests. A strict curfew, an internet closure and closed markets have left blocked tourists and canceled hotel reservations. Local means of subsistence suffer in the midst of disorders. Listen to tourists and hotel staff about the current land situation. | Video credit: The Hindu
Congress on Monday (September 29, 2025) said it was scandalous that former soldier Tharchin was one of the security forces in Ladakh. In a position on X, secretary general of the congress, in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh said that Tharchin served the Siachen glacier and fought valiantly in the Kargil War in 1999.
His father also served in the Indian army, he said.
Tsewang Tharchin protested peacefully for the sixth status of calendar for Ladakh. It should be a question of the deepest anxiety and indignation that he was killed with three others in the shots on agitationists five days ago, said Ramesh.
On Wednesday, September 24, four people were killed in police fire and dozens of others were injured when a protest for the state of Ladakh became violent. The demonstrators set fire to a local BJP office and would have pierced the police and the CRPF with stones.
On September 26, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was arrested under the National Security Act (NSA) and subsequently filed in Jodhpur prison in Rajasthan.
Sonam Wangchuk stopped under the NSA while the tensions of Leh increase on the state request
The climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was held under the NSA in the midst of violent protests to the HA demanding a state of state and the sixth calendar status. Four people were killed in the troubles, which caused a strict curfew and intensified security. The authorities say that Wangchuks' speeches have prompted violence. More than 50 people were detained and Wangchuk was transferred to Jodhpur prison for public security. | Video credit: The Hindu
Published – September 30, 2025 02:32
|
