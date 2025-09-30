Trump prices on wood, wood, furniture to strike Canada, American housing





President Trump announced on Monday evening the 10% prices on wood and wooden wood alongside a price of 25% on “certain padded wood products” which should take effect on October 14, according to the White House.

It was the last set of prices to announce an impact on the furniture industry, after Trump published last week a burst of prices on the kitchen cabinets, the vanities and other padded products that will take effect on October 1.

Trump said wood rates will help “strengthen supply channels” and “strengthen industrial resilience”. However, house manufacturers have warned that this could dissuade investments in new houses and renovations. Canada should also be touched by the order, because it is the largest American wood supplier and already subject to tasks of more than 35%.

Earlier Monday, Trump said that he would impose 100% prices on foreign films and “substantial” rights to imports of furniture, part of a price relaunched in the past few days.

“Our film production company has been stolen from the United States of America,” he published on Truth Social. He added that the furniture rates were part of an effort to revitalize the business manufacturing business in North Carolina, which, according to him, was “completely lost” because of China and other countries.

The other new prices planned include pharmaceutical products, including 100% obligation on patented drugs, unless the producer builds a factory in the United States or the country has a trade agreement that covers drugs.

Elsewhere, the United States and China have progressed towards various contours of a broader agreement following a call between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Trump said that after this call, the countries had entered into an agreement to run the Tiktok application in the United States.

Trump said the two leaders planned to carry out a series of meetings in the coming months, as Ben Werschkul from Yahoo Finance reported.

Here are the latest updates because politics has repercussions in the world.

Live 1932 updates Trump to keep the pricing probes to cross the government

President Trump will continue with pricing probes despite a potential government closure.

Bloomberg News Reports:

Stay in Vietnam, furniture exporters are betting for American consumers will absorb the price

Reuters reports:

SNB intervened for the thrust powered by prices in Swiss Franc

Bloomberg News Reports:

Japan production falls while American prices are dragging on global prospects

Japanese factory production has dropped more than expected, and retail sales have decreased for the first time in more than three years in August due to tariffs and economic uncertainty.

Reuters reports:

Trump Timber and Lumber prices had to strike home industry and Canada

The new tariffs at 10% of President Trump on wood and tender wood as well as 25% of samples from the kitchen cabinets, vanities and padded wood products represent his last attempt to use import taxes to strengthen domestic manufacturing.

However, house manufacturers have warned that these prices could dissuade investments in new houses and renovations. Trump said this last decision will help strengthen supply channels, strengthen industrial resilience, create high quality jobs and increase the use of interior capacities for wooden products. But analysts warned that it could hinder the president's efficiency of the president's campaign to stimulate house purchase by pressure on the Fed to reduce rates.

Bloomberg reports:

Trump announces 10% prices on Softwood Timbe, wood next to 25% price on padded wood products

President Trump announced new prices with an impact on the furniture industry on Monday evening with a proclamation published via the White House website.

The announcement indicates that the United States will set prices on tender wood wood and 10% wood, as well as 25% stains on “certain padded wood products”. There was no indication on specific padded wood products that will be affected.

The prices must take effect at 12:01 p.m. on October 14, 2025. In addition, the proclamation set a date to increase certain prices.

Mon, September 29, 2025 at 1:24 p.m. UTC Trump to impose “substantial” prices on countries that do not make furniture in the United States

President Trump also teased a wider set of prices to come to countries that import furniture in the United States on Monday.

In an article on social networks, he wrote: “In order to do North Carolina, which has completely lost its furniture activity because of China, and other countries, again, I will impose important prices on a country that does not make its furniture in the United States. Details to follow !!!”

Last Thursday, Trump announced that it would impose a 50% rate on kitchen cabinets, bathroom vanities and related products, from October 1, and a 30% price on padded furniture.

Mon, September 29, 2025 at 1:16 p.m. UTC Trump to impose a 100% price on films made abroad

President Trump announced on Monday that he would follow a threat to impose a 100% rate on all films made outside the United States.

“Our film to make films was stolen from the United States of America, by other countries, as is the flight of” candies to a baby “, posted Trump on Truth Social. “Consequently, in order to solve this long-term, endless problem, I will impose a 100% price on all the films made outside the United States.”

Since films are considered a service and not a good, on which many other Trump trade policies have concentrated, we do not know how the tariff mechanisms will work. Trump first proposed a film rate in May, declaring that Hollywood and other cinema regions in the United States were “devastated” by other countries offering incentives to filmmakers.

According to the American Action Forum, the American cinema industry maintains a trade surplus between $ 14.9 billion and $ 15.3 billion. The American film industry is also considered dominant, because the 10 best film studios are based in the United States and represent more than 85% of the national box office since 1995.

Mon, September 29, 2025 at 11:20 a.m. UTC Taiwan must help us make half of his tokens: Lutnick

Washington demanded that Taiwan move the production of investment and flea in the United States so that half of the American demand is made locally.

Bloomberg News Reports:

Mon, September 29, 2025 at 11:17 am UTC under Trump, the United States gave way of the Chinese beef market in Australia

Reuters reports:

Mon, September 29, 2025 at 8:41 am UTC won over funding requests of $ 900 billion against Korea, in Japan in Japan

President Trump's trade agreements with South Korea and Japan are faced with new obstacles while Seoul and Tokyo post their investment commitments in the United States.

South Korea has agreed in July an investment promise of $ 350 billion as part of a trade agreement to reduce American prices to 15%, against 25%, and Japan has promised a similar investment worth $ 550 billion. But transactions now seem to be in danger.

Bloomberg News Reports:

Mon, September 29, 2025 at 8:30 am UTC Astrazeneca to go to the list of the United States directly and engages at $ 50 billion in American investment to avoid prices

Astrazeneca (AZN) plans to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange and has promised an investment of $ 50 billion in American manufacturing by 2030 in order to attract more global investors, but also to avoid high prices on pharmaceutical imports.

Reuters reports:

Mon, September 29, 2025 at 8:22 a.m. UTC China Inc.

Bloomberg News Reports:

Sam, September 27, 2025 to 3:00 p.m. UTC South Korea says that it cannot pay $ 350 billion in advance as Trump suggested

Despite a “handshake”, the two countries concluded in July to reduce American prices on South Korea, a high -level assistant from South Korea, said the country could not afford to pay payment in advance, as President Trump suggested, reports Reuters:

Sam, September 27, 2025 at 2:02 p.m. UTC USS Soy Soy Soy Sewrals Feeling the impact of Trump's Trade War with China

China has ceased to buy American soybeans in the middle of a growing trade war with Washington, the reports of the Associated Press, and the farmers feel anxious:

Ven, September 26, 2025 at 9:01 p.m. UTC Trump considering the prices on electronic imports according to the number of chips

Reuters reports:

Ven, September 26, 2025 at 9:00 p.m. UTC countries with trade agreements that cover drugs will not face new pharmaceutical prices, says the house

Bloomberg reports:

Ven, September 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. UTC foreigners buy American actions at a record rate despite the trade war

Concerns as to whether people would boycott American products developed after President Trump announced prices earlier this year. However, it seems that foreign investors buy American actions “buy America” ​​were essential.

Bloomberg News Reports:

Ven, September 26, 2025 at 11:20 am UTC Daimler Truck, Traton Slip on Trumps Trumps Prices

Daimler Truck (DTG.DE, DTRUY) and Traton (8Tra.st) fell on Friday after President Trump announced prices on heavy trucks.

Bloomberg News Reports:

Ven, September 26, 2025 at 9:02 am UTC Trump said that South Korea, Japan will pay billions of dollars “in advance” in the investment

Reuters reports:

