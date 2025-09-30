



President Donald Trump threatened to retain federal funding from New York if progressive Zohran Mamdani wins the mayor's election.

Trump, who is from New York, said that the democratic socialist “will prove to be one of the best things that ever happen to our great republican party.”

“He will have problems with Washington as no mayor in the history of our former city,” Trump published on his social platform on Truth on Monday.

“Remember, he needs money on my part, as president, in order to make all his false communist promises. He will not get anything, so what is the point of voting for him?

“This ideology has always failed for thousands of years. It will fail again, and it is guaranteed!”

Newsweek contacted Mamdani's campaign to comment, but speaking to journalists at a city event on Monday, he said that even a mayor who collaborated with the Trump administration, referring to the outgoing mayor Eric Adams, federal policies have always dominated New York.

“You always see a federal policy of detention of New Yorkers as young as 6 years old,” said Mamdani. “To retain more than $ 50 million in funding from our schools, to take $ 80 million in a bank account. You always see an administration that considers this city as something to punish every day, and what this city deserves is someone who will fight for it.”

Why it matters

Trump has weighed several times on New York and State policy over the years. In 2020, then Governor Andrew Cuomo, now Mamdani's main opponent, disagreed on manipulation of the COVVI-19 pandemic. Trump and current mayor of New York, Adams, also had a publicly complicated relationship, mainly due to the city's management of the large number of immigrant arrivals under former president Joe Biden. More recently, the president and other Republicans have been vocal in their opposition to Mamdani and his policies.

What to know

Mamdani directs the surveys for the race of the mayor of New York, his campaign obtaining another boost on Sunday when Adams, a democrat who became independent, abandoned.

While the leading front has been considered to promote policies that are on the left that the mayors of the previous Democratic Party, its message of rent of rents, free buses and the increase in the minimum wage resonated with the voters. In the June primary of Democrat, he beat Cuomo with a clear margin.

Trump's message reflects similar threats on Monday made by the president and his cabinet to retain federal funding from the so-called sanctuar cities and jurisdictions, mainly managed by Democrats. New York state has experienced such threats, about its immigrants' protections, which the White House considers the execution of the application of federal immigration.

While Mamdani was clear in his support for the immigrant population in New York, his other policies seemed to keep the Democrats senior, notably the governor of New York, Kathy Hochul, to have him approved several weeks after the primary. Hochul's possible approval took a tour of the president.

Now Mamdani apparently has a clearer path to the mayor, Trump said that he could prevent federal funding from reaching his city of origin if Mamdani was in charge.

Previous attempts to retain the federal funds during the second term of Trump were challenged before the court, mainly under the idea that it is the congress and not the president who decides the way in which federal funding is allocated. Although the executive power can ask the conditions to be placed on financing allowances, it would always be up to the legislators to impose them.

In April, a federal judge judged that the Trump administration could not refuse federal funds in sanctuary cities, because the federal government cannot force local courts to participate in the application of federal immigration, which the United States Supreme Court supported.

New York State won its trial against the Ministry of Homeland Security (DHS) last week for retaining emergency funding in the event of a disaster due to sanctuary policies. If a similar justification not to approve a local policy was used to retain the allocated federal funds from New York, similar legal challenges would probably follow.

What people say

The member of the assembly of the state of New York Zohran Mamdani, addressing journalists on Monday morning: “I think that Donald Trump was crossing the stages of sorrow. He started with denial, where he said that there was no way to win this race, and he would use all the tools at his disposal to ensure that it was. made briefs and that we made briefs and that we made briefs and that we made briefs and that we made briefs and that we made briefs and that we made briefs and that we had briefs that made briefs that made briefs.

“He reconciles because New Yorkers are tired of a policy here in this city which has more to do with Washington than with the inhabitants of this same city.”

The Prosecutor General Democrat of New York, Letitia James, on September 24: “We have just won our trial against the DHS after a judge judged that the ministry cannot hold the rescue funds in the event of a vital disaster to advance its anti-immigration efforts. The federal government cannot prioritize its intention of cruel immigration on the security of the Americans.”

What happens next?

New Yorkers will go to the polls on November 4.

Update of 09/29/25, 11:25 a.m. HE: This article has been updated with additional information.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-zohran-mamdani-new-york-mayor-race-10797723 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos