Trump's details plan to end the War of Israel with Hamas in Gaza





The White House published a 20 -point plan for President Donald Trump on Monday to end the war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas.

The press release intervened for a few minutes before Trump started talking to the White House of the proposal, which was not agreed by Hamas.

Trump was joined by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump said that Israel and other nations had accepted the plan he detailed.

“If he is accepted by Hamas, this proposal requires the release of all the remaining hostages, immediately, but in no case more than 72 hours,” said Trump. This provision would require that all dead and living hostages be published by Hamas.

“I hope we will have an agreement for peace, and if Hamas rejects the agreement, which is always possible, they have the only one,” said Trump.

“Everyone has accepted it. But I have the feeling that we are going to have a positive response. But if not, as you know, you would have our full support to do what you would have to do.”

The plan provides that Gaza “be governed under the temporary transitional governance of a technocratic and apolitical Palestinian committee, responsible for providing the daily functioning of public services and municipalities for the people in Gaza.

The plan also provides that Gaza “is refurbished for the benefit of the inhabitants of Gaza” and, “if the two parties accept this proposal, the war will end immediately”.

“Israeli forces will retire to the agreed line to prepare for a release of hostages,” said the proposal.

“Once all the hostages have returned, the members of Hamas who engage in peaceful coexistence and the deprived of their weapons will receive an amnesty,” said the proposal. “Hamas members who wish to leave Gaza will receive a safe visit to the countries of reception.”

“When accepting this agreement, full aid will be sent immediately to the Gaza Strip.”

Netanyahu said: “I believe that today we are making a critical step towards the end of the war in Gaza and preparing the ground to advance peace radically in the Middle East.”

“I support your plan to end the war in Gaza, which achieves our war objectives,” said Netanyahu.

He warned that Israel would continue to continue the war if Hamas refused Trump's plan.

“If Hamas rejects your plan, Mr. President, or if they accept it and then, then do everything to counter it, Israel will end the work by itself,” said Netanyahu.

“It can be done the easy way, or it can be done to the hard, but it will be done. We prefer the easy way, but it must be done.”

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hold a joint press room in the state dining room at the White House in Washington, DC, United States, September 29, 2025.

Jonathan Ernst | Reuters

Read the version of the White House:

President Donald J. Trump has the complex plan to end the Gaza conflict

Gaza will be a deraicalized area without terrorism which does not constitute a threat to its neighbors. Gaza will be refurbished for the benefit of the inhabitants of Gaza, who suffered more than enough. If the two parties accept this proposal, the war will immediately end. Israeli forces will retire to the agreed line to prepare a release of hostages. Meanwhile, all military operations, including air and artillery bombings, will be suspended and the battle lines will remain frozen until the conditions are met for full withdrawal. Children detained in this context. For each Israeli hostage whose remains are released, Israel will release the remains of 15 deceased gasans. According to all the hostages are returned, the members of Hamas who engage in peaceful coexistence and to embody their weapons will receive an amnesty. Hamas members who wish to leave Gaza will receive a safe visit to the countries of reception. At a minimum, the quantities of aid will be in accordance with what was included in the agreement of January 19, 2025 concerning humanitarian aid, including the rehabilitation of infrastructure (water, electricity, wastewater), rehabilitation of hospitals and bakeries, and the entrance to the equipment necessary to eliminate the rubble and open roads. The entry of distribution and aid in the Gaza Strip will occur without interference of the two parties by the United Nations and its agencies, and the Red Crescent, in addition to other international institutions not associated with one or the other of the parties. The opening of Rafah's crossing in both directions will be subject to the same mechanism implemented under the agreement of January 19, 2025.Gaza will be governed under temporary transitional governance of a technocratic and apolitical Palestinian Committee, responsible for the delivery of the daily functioning of public services and municipalities for the inhabitants of Gaza. This committee will be made up of qualified Palestinians and international experts, with the supervision and supervision of a new international transitional body, the “Board of Peace”, which will be managed and chaired by President Donald J. Trump, with other members and heads of state who will be announced, including former Prime Minister Tony Blair. This organization will define the framework and manage the financing of the redevelopment of Gaza until the Palestinian authority has completed its reform program, as indicated in various proposals, including the peace plan of President Trump in 2020 and the Saudi proposal, and can safely regain control of Gaza. This organization will use the best international standards to create modern and effective governance that serves residents of Gaza and is conducive to attracting investments. A Trump's economic development plan to rebuild and energize Gaza will be created by summoning a panel of experts who have helped to be born some of the modern modern miracle cities in the Middle East. Many thoughtful investment proposals and exciting development ideas have been designed by well -intentioned international groups, and will be considered to synthesize security and governance executives to attract and facilitate these investments that will create jobs, opportunities and hope for the future economic zone. back. We encourage people to stay and offer them the possibility of building better Gaza. Hamas and other factions agree not to have a role in Gaza's governance, directly, indirectly or in any form whatsoever. All military, terrorist and offensive infrastructure, including tunnels and weapon production facilities, will be destroyed and not reconstructed. There will be a process of demilitarization of Gaza under the supervision of independent monitors, which will include the implementation of weapons permanently beyond the use through a process agreed to downgrading, and supported by a program of buyout and reintegration funded by international funding, all verified by independent monitors. New Gaza will be fully determined to build a prosperous economy and peaceful coexistence with their neighbors. A guarantee will be provided by regional partners to ensure that Hamas and factions will comply with their obligations and that the new partners of Gaza will not constitute any threat to the neighbors or its inhabitants. The ISF will train and provide support for the Palestinian police forces approved in Gaza, and consult Jordan and Egypt who have a large experience in this area. This force will be the long -term internal security solution. ISF will work with Israel and Egypt to help secure border areas, as well as newly formed Palestinian police forces. It is essential to prevent ammunition from entering Gaza and facilitating the rapid and secure flow of goods to reconstruct and revitalize Gaza. A decoration mechanism will be agreed by the parties. Israel will not occupy or will not annex Gaza. As the ISF establishes control and stability, the Israel Defense Forces (FDI) will withdraw according to the standards, milestones and deadlines related to demilitarization which will be agreed between the FDI, the ISF, the guarantors and the states of units, with the objective of a secure Gaza which no longer represents a threat to Israel, Egypt or its citizens. Practically, the FDI will gradually give the territory of Gaza which it occupies at the ISF according to an agreement which they will conclude with the transitional authority until they are completely withdrawn from Gaza, except for a presence of security perimeter which will remain until Gaza is properly secure from any resident terrorist threat. To the ISF.an Interfect Dialogue Process Will Be Establised Based on the Values ​​of Tolerance and Peaceful Co-Existence to Try and Change Mindsets and Narratives of Palestinians and Israelis by Emphasizing the Benfits that can be derived from Peace.while Gaza Re-Development Advances and when the pa Reform Faithfully Carried Out, The Conditions May Finully Be in Place for a Credible Pathway to Palestinian Self-Determination and Statehood, Which We recognize as the aspiration of the Palestinian people. The United States will establish a dialogue between Israel and the Palestinians to agree on a political horizon for peaceful and prosperous coexistence.

