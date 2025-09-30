The United Kingdom is disgusted and indignant by the way its former Prime Minister used taxpayers money to manage his private office for personal profit. He also exploited the contacts and the influence he acquired in office to earn more money. However, the way she was managed was completely different from the situation in Malta with former disgraced Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.

Public funds are not intended to subsidize companies generating profits for the former Prime Minister. Superior politicians now call to suspend the suspension of the suspension. The Watchdog of the Government of Ethics opened an investigation into the alleged abuse of Johnsons.

Johnson diverted public funds intended only for his public functions as a former Prime Minister to finance her private office and earn money. He put pressure on a senior Saudi official, whom he met during his duties, with the intention of making money. He held a secret meeting with Peter Thiel, a billionaire whose company gave a role to manage NHS data.

Lobbying contacts developed in power are prohibited. The use of public funds for personal profit is improper use of taxpayers money.

Compare this with the situation in Labors Malta, where the former disgraced Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, at his last meeting of the cabinet, attributed himself to the private use of a newly renovated government office with his house with sea views and a private closed entry.

Muscat also gave himself two fixed telephone connections, an internet connection, a computer, a printer and a scanner to use in this office paid by taxpayers. All public services, water and electricity, as well as the cleaning and maintenance of this office are also funded by us, the taxpayers.

Muscat does not use this office of his house to fulfill public tasks. Muscat uses it to manage your business and make hundreds of thousands of euros for profit.

The shocking agreement was kept secret for months until the quarter of work revealed. Muscat met developers and construction magnates in these offices as part of his private work.

Prime Minister Robert Abela refused to provide details on this office until ultimately, almost two years after Muscat moved into this office, Abela was forced to admit that Muscat used it as part of the Sévérance package that Muscat gave himself at his last meeting of the cabinet.

For months, Abela has resisted requests for faith, parliamentary issues and journalists information on the Muscat office. But when the police went down to this office at the same time as they searched the Burmarrrad Muscats, Abela had no choice but to admit the obscene arrangement.

Even then, Abela tried to cover herself for her predecessor, saying that details had already been given. In fact, Abela and her OPM had repeatedly blocked all the information on the Muscat seventh bundle.

In June 2022, Minister Silvio Schembri was questioned in Parliament for a copy of the rental contract and the terms of the use of the Muscats office his house. Schembris' response was an answer will be given during another parliamentary session. This session has never come. Minister Schembri was asked who authorized the use of muscats of these offices. Schembri replied that he was still collecting information.

It turns out that Muscat himself chose these offices before resigning. He particularly liked the clear views of the Msida Marina. He moved in just a few weeks after his forced resignation.

Three years later, in January 2023, Abela was asked a parliamentary question on the use of muscats of these offices. The Prime Minister postponed the question, declaring that I have nothing to add to what has already been said. However, he revealed that it allowed Muscat to continue using the building.

Meanwhile, Muscat continued to meet its private customers – mainly developers and construction magnates – at home. Hed got to know good in the public service – Fortina brings together Zammit Tabonas, Michael Stivala, Casino Director of Casino Johann Schembri, Wasay Bhatti accuurs and other entrepreneurs.

It would take another year before an investigation by the Commissioner of Standards reveals that Muscat gave itself benefits that his predecessors have never appreciated, including the use of house offices, its government, a second official car for his wife Michelle, and the option to double his lump sum amount.

This sum has exceeded 120,000. The Standards Commissioner exempt Abela, saying that he could not be held responsible for the terms of the Muscat exit package because the conditions were exhibited while Muscat was still Prime Minister.

Muscat was lying. He said that his starting package was practically the same as that of other first prime ministers. It was not.

He said he was not the first Prime Minister to have an office funded by taxpayers for his private work. He is on the right – Dom Mintoff was the only one else, but he did government affairs.

Robert Abela cannot be exempt. For years, he secretly kept the package of dismissal of muscats. He rejected requests for faith. He dodged a parliamentary question after another. He gave misty responses to the requests of journalists, in particular by telling them that no specific agreement exists on the use of the offices of his house.

Abela is the one that allows Muscat to continue to benefit widely from the use of this office funded by taxpayers. Muscat himself confirmed that he had no lease on his office in his house and that the Prime Minister can launch him each time he wants.

Muscat does not need taxpayers to earn more money. In 2020 alone, the year he resigned, he declared an income of nearly 482,000 of various consultations.

The United Kingdom has set up an investigation to examine the mistreatment of Boris Johnsons of public funds for private profit. Superior politicians call for The suspension of public financing of Johnsons.

In Malta, the state finances the private affairs of Joseph Muscats, helping him to gain more obscene amounts thanks to contacts he created during his mandate. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister continues to do everything possible to protect his former boss and keep this subsidy from the obscene and secret state of the public which finances it.