



Chinese President Xi Jinping issued a net warning on Taiwan's issue in his annual national speech on Tuesday, saying Beijing must firmly oppose external interferences and protect his territorial integrity. XI also used his speech to commit to practicing real multilateralism, in what was a coherent message from Chinese officials supervising Beijing as a source of stability and defender of the world order in the midst of world changes. He declared that Beijing had to deepen the exchanges crossed with Taiwan, firmly oppose the separatist activities in search of independence and external interference of Taiwan, and to resolutely protect national sovereignty and territorial integrity, according to his speech released by the press agency of the Xinhua State. Although he used a similar language on Taiwan in his national day speech last year, XI did not distinguish external forces at the time. The ships of the PLA make the call of the port of Hong Kong for national day The ships of the PLA make the call of the port of Hong Kong for national day In 2024, XI stressed that Taiwan was a sacred element of China and that people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait were connected by blood. Last year, the speech came only a few months after William Lai Ching-Te succeeded in Tsai Ing-Wen as chief of the Auto-Strimée Islands. Crossed tensions remain high because Beijing continues to accuse the LAI administration of the lies and to encourage the confrontation of cross traits.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scmp.com/news/china/politics/article/3327431/national-day-address-xi-warns-against-taiwan-independence-external-interference The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos