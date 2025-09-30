Read the texts between President Trump and the Governor of Oregons on the troops in Portland





One day after President Donald Trump announced on Saturday morning on social networks that he had authorized the deployment of federal troops in Portland, one of his assistants sent an SMS on Sunday to the Governor of Oregon Tina Kotek to explain the reasoning of the presidents.

Oregonian / Oregonlive received text exchange via a request for public files.

Governor: The ICE installation of Portland was attacked again last night, wrote Natalie Harp, the assistant Trumps, citing a message from the president. In fact, IT and other federal buildings are attacked every evening. We cannot have this. Thank you for your attention to this question! President Donald J. Trump.

This text by a Trump assistant arrived at 8:16 am on Sunday. The file was obtained by Oregonian via a request for public files. Governor's office

According to a text thread published Monday by the Governors' Office, Kotek responded to Harp with a 15 -words Curt message: received. I know he has a busy schedule today. Will try to call him later. THANKS.

In recent days, Oregon officials have scraped to respond to Trumps' authorization from federal troops, to walk in peaceful demonstrations for the deposit of a motion aimed at blocking the deployment of 200 troops of the National Guard of the State to a federal immigration building in Portland.

The defense secretary federally federally guarded Oregon's troops on Sunday, and they are expected to be deployed in the largest city of Oregons on Thursday that on Thursday, on the basis of the four-day guards mobilization calendar, said Lieutenant-Colonel Stephen Bomar at Oregonian / Oregonlive. Lawyers from the state of Oregon and the city of Portland challenged the deployment before the court, and it could be suspended by a federal judge.

Kotek sent a strong response to the president on Sunday in a follow -up text to Harp.

I just received your opinion to mobilize the Oregon National Guard outside of my control, Kotek wrote. I think it's illegal and unjustified. You have broken your promise to talk to me before taking other measures against Portland. I will be in contact later.

Oregon governor Tina Kotek replied with this text. Governor's office

The president, via Harp, retaliated.

I informed you of putting things in order, and you didn't do it, Harp wrote to Kotek, citing Trump. They attacked our ICE Patriots last night and at other times. If you get your state in order, we do not get there, but everyone knows that Portland has been an unmountained disaster for years. I will not let it happen in America!

This text from Trump's White House reported the president's misfortune with Portland. Oregonian obtained it under a request for public files. Governor's office

The day before, on Saturday, Kotek spoke with Trump on the phone for about seven minutes. During this call, Kotek said this weekend, she tried to correct the perception of Trump that Portland is ravaged by war, telling her that local leaders and state leaders can manage our own local public security needs without federal troops.

